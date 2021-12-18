ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, TN

Goodwill helps employee to continue helping others

By STAFF REPORTS
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago
One employee of Goodwill in Lexington benefitted this week from the work she’s done for others.

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee provided a car at no cost Danyika Gilbert through its Wheels-to-Work program at its store in Lexington.

The nonprofit established the program in 2013 to help employees who need reliable transportation to get to work.

Gilbert began working for Good will in 2016 when she needed flexible hours because several of her four children were still in school, and she was taking online classes to earn her associate’s degree in accounting.

Gilbert had primarily been a stay-at-home mom since having her first child at age 16. Almost three decades later, she was determined to launch a career.

In the meantime, she needed a job to help make ends meet. It turned out that she enjoyed working at Goodwill.

She started as a donations processor at Goodwill’s Lexington store and received two promotions, becoming first an office administrator and then a shift leader. She even graduated from a leadership development program for promising employees.

Gilbert’s next goal is to become an assistant manager, and reliable transportation is needed for that. She acquired several old cars over the years, but they broke down. Each time she would have to rely on friends or coworkers for rides. She is currently borrowing a vehicle from a friend.

That ended on Thursday when Goodwill gave her a 2010 Toyota Prius that was low-mileage and clean.

