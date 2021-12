The Carolina Panthers will have Sam Darnold available against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and coach Matt Rhule hinted that he has a role in mind for the quarterback. The Panthers have primarily relied on Cam Newton since his signing, with Darnold out since Week 9 due to a shoulder injury. Rhule made clear that Newton will again draw the start on Sunday, but that Darnold will see some reps.

