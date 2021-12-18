Move more, sit less and celebrate outside this holiday season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A vegan restaurant in Owings Mills has been frying up some new specials for the holiday season that have become very popular. “It’s been crazy here ever since we’ve introduced that shrimp po’boy. I mean the lines are out the door,” said Ejama McNeill, the head herbalist and owner of the restaurant, Hue Cafe & Apothecary. She and her husband Aaron McNeill have been serving the sandwich throughout December and they say it has attracted many to their restaurant, both vegans and non-vegans. “Baltimoreans, we love crab, we love seafood, so we figured if you have transitioned and you no longer can have that option, well when you come here to hue cafe and apothecary you now have been introduced the vegan way,” said Ejama. Like everything else they serve, the “shrimp” is made entirely out of plants, specifically peas. Many say they taste just like the real thing. “A lot of my non-vegan customers say they’re shocked that it’s not shrimp,” said Aaron. The restaurant is also serving little apple crumble pies and sweet potato pies for the holiday season. “If you’ve never had vegan food in your life, give us a try,” said Aaron. The shrimp po’boy sandwich is only until New Year’s Day. Visit Hue Café & Apothecary at 10210 S Dolfield Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

OWINGS MILLS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO