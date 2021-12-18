ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move more, sit less and celebrate outside this holiday season

By Katy Bowman
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many, wintertime celebrations conjure memories of gathering with friends and family, sitting cozied up around a fireplace. There is nothing wrong with getting cozy—after all, we all love some hygge (the Danish concept of enjoying comfort and good company in a warm atmosphere). But we already spend...

www.kvcrnews.org

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

