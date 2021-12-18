Overwatch Content Creator Meeting Hints Towards Optimistic Future

Anushka Raychaudhuri is a freshman in CLA, interested in majoring in both economics and journalism. She recently moved here from India, having bounced back and forth from there and the US quite a bit. “Kind of like a tennis court, you know?” she says, “Like a ball.” Even so, Anushka spent most of her life in India, and now she’s here in Minnesota for her undergraduate education, enjoying most of her classes, and often heading to the Wilson Library on campus, or hanging out with her friends. She values her quiet time as an introvert, likes to read and write in her spare time, and did karate for ten years. One of the most unexpected things she’s learned about Minnesota is the varying weather, since “the climate and the weather are like polar opposites” compared to India. Regardless of the weather, however, Anushka hopes to engage with the diverse community the campus offers, and strengthen her voice with the help of a liberal arts education here at the U of M.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO