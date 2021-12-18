ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch Content Creator Meeting Hints Towards Optimistic Future

By Callum Quinn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently on Twitter, a surge of content creators for Blizzard’s popular FPS title have come forward to express optimism for the game in 2022 after an in-person Overwatch content creator meeting. Many of them voiced hope and positivity for its future, but have said that they are under NDA (non-disclosure agreement)....

