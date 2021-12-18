ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMC Global buys architectural building product supplier for more than $280M

By Bizwest Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will acquire a 60% controlling stake in architectural building product supplier Arcadia Inc. for $282.5 million in cash and DMC stock. Closing...

broomfieldenterprise.com

Ball to sell off Metalpack joint venture for $1.35B

Consumer packaging and industrial products maker Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) is buying Ball Metalpack, a joint venture between Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) and California venture-capital firm Platinum Equity that manufactures steel containers for aerosol products, food, household consumables, pet food and other products. The price tag on the deal,...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Shell Selects Tritium As Its Global Charger Supplier

Tritium announced that it has won Shell's global EV charging tender and will be supplying fast chargers and services under a global framework agreement. Shell has one of the world's largest networks of fuel stations - over 46,000 retail sites, and since the company intends to become also a charging provider for electric vehicles, it will need thousands of chargers.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Carlyle Group to acquire data-center company Involta

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) shares got an added boost in late trading Wednesday after the investment firm said it has agreed to buy data-center company Involta for an undisclosed amount. Carlyle shares rose 4.3% to $54.23, after being up about 3% before the announcement. Involta owns and operates 12 data centers in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. “Involta has built a world-class platform with a demonstrated operating model for delivering high-quality service to customers in an increasingly complex, hybrid cloud-based world,” said Joshua Pang, head of digital infrastructure for Carlyle’s infrastruture group, in a statement. “We see significant opportunity for growth given the long-term secular demand drivers of data proliferation, digital connectivity, and the digitization of enterprise and institutional operating models.” Carlyle expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
ftnnews.com

Global DMC Partners Expands European Network with New Dutch Partner

The premier global resource for virtual, hybrid and in-person events, Global DMC Partners (GDP), announced its newest partner - Oranje DMC, serving the Netherlands and Belgium. Passionate about sharing the best of the travel world, they have executed innovative events, from cocktails on a river boat to gala dinners in...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Could Coinbase Global Be More Than Just a Crypto Trading Platform?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase Global ( COIN...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
RETAIL
Reuters

Holcim to buy U.S. Malarkey Roofing Products in $1.35 bln deal

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials company Holcim (HOLN.S) said on Thursday it was to buy residential roofing maker Malarkey Roofing Products in a deal valued at $1.35 billion to expand into the growing U.S. residential roofing market. Holcim said it expects the all-cash deal to generate annual...
CONSTRUCTION

