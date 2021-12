Um, excuse me, what year is it? We're only asking because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's recent courtside appearance is giving us flashbacks to 2003. The reunited couple were all smiles as they cozied up together at the Lakers-Celtics game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. They even appeared on the Jumbotron for a few moments, giving fans a front seat to their love story. Jennifer turned heads in an all-denim look, while Ben kept it simple in head-to-toe black. "They were whispering to each other, smiling and talking during the game, and Jennifer looked at Ben lovingly," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They seemed like they were in their own little world and so happy to be there with each other and comfortable together."

