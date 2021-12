If you are one of the 16 million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you might want to sit down for this one (preferably at a CVS while you’re waiting to get a booster). According to a recent, very preliminary study, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine — along with Sinopharm, and Sputnik V (China’s and Russia’s COVID vaccines, respectively) appear to offer very little protection against the Omicron variant.

