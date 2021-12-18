ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMN: Join the 39th annual master gardener volunteer training class in 2022

By RALPH E. MITCHELL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you have what it takes to be a Charlotte County master gardener volunteer?. Do you like searching for answers to gardening questions that you or others have?. If so, you may be just who we are looking for. Master gardener volunteers are trained volunteers who provide the public...

times-georgian.com

Ask a Master Gardener

I have spent most of my life in Pennsylvania and have not traveled to “the land where palm trees grow” until recently. We have taken two trips to Florida in the last several months and I started to notice all of the different types of palm trees. I also realized that these trees took a lot more care than I ever imagined. Between the large flower clusters that drop a tremendous amount of petals, the amazing fruit that could hurt you when it falls, and the size of the palm fronds that die and have to be trimmed, I am surprised that they seem to be one of the most common plants along Florida roads.
poncapost.com

Kay County Master Gardeners Recognize Genny Coffman as 2021 Lifetime Gardener

Each year the Kay County Master Gardeners recognize an outstanding member of their organization. The Lifetime Gardener for the 2021 year is Genny Coffman of Ponca City, OK and was awarded at the December 2021 meeting. Genny has held multiple leadership positions and is always looking to help the organization and community.
wgcu.org

Pine Manor Garden provides food and opportunities for volunteers

Robin Gretz helps manage the garden in the Fort Myers community of Pine Manor. She has seen a profound impact on community members. One volunteer in particular stands out to her. "If it weren't for this garden, she would be sitting alone in her duplex watching TV," said Gretz. "By...
State
Florida State
azpm.org

Pima County seeks volunteers for annual street count

Pima County is looking for more than 300 volunteers to help count people without housing in January. The data collected will help the county provide services in the upcoming year. Claudia Powell leads the street count workgroup and said the data tells the county how many people are experiencing unsheltered...
Awesome 92.3

New Online Master Gardener Training Begins January 19

Gardening is an activity with many rewards, said David Trinklein, state horticulture specialist for University of Missouri Extension. “One of them is the satisfaction of sharing your plant knowledge with others. The Master Gardener program was initiated to do just that,” Trinklein said. Its motto, “helping others learn to grow,” emphasizes service to others as the program’s main objective, he said.
Kankakee Daily Journal

Child Network offers CASA volunteer training

Every year, more than 3 million children nationally are reported abused or neglected. Despite the states’ attempts to help, many of these kids become trapped in the court and child welfare maze and can spend their childhood moving from one temporary shelter to another. This is where individuals can...
WFAE

Volunteers are growing oyster gardens to help restore reefs

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — It's time to agitate the oysters at St. Stanislaus High School on Mississippi's Gulf coast. Students on a platform below the school's long pier gently shake their oyster garden's wire cages as they pull them from the water, loosening mud and algae that might keep water and nutrients from baby oysters clinging to those shells.
littlecanadamn.org

Master Gardener: Growing Microgreens 1/4

Take a virtual gardening course provided by the University of Minnesota Extension's Master Gardener program. Learn about growing microgreens: quick-growing vegetable and herb seedlings that can be grown indoors and can be used in salads or as fresh green in many types of dishes during the cold seasons of the year.
Register Citizen

Master Kentucky gardener raises, releases 500 monarchs

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — This past summer, Owensboro master gardener Glenda Burke raised and released more than 500 monarch butterflies, which she said was not only a therapeutic process for her, but a small way she was able to help nature prosper. Burke began raising butterflies about four years...
thelaurelofasheville.com

Volunteers Gather to Glean Area Fields & Gardens

As we enter the giving season, it’s a great time to reflect on ways in which we can all do a better job of contributing to our community in the year ahead. Although not everyone has the financial resources to donate to charity, everyone does have a skill or talent that could be donated to support those that are less fortunate.
wgrt.com

Annual Christmas Bird Count Needs Volunteers

The Christmas Bird Count is getting underway nationwide and it is not too late for interested volunteers to get involved. The annual event has been going on since Christmas Day of the year 1900 when conservationists thought counting living birds might be more sustainable than counting killed birds, as was the tradition of the time.
greenabilitymagazine.com

Train to be a volunteer Master Naturalist

Learn how to restore natural habitats, be a steward to bluebirds, protect pollinators and more at a Master Naturalist Training Program. The Master Naturalist program focuses on education, outreach and service to manage local natural areas and resources. It includes land stewardship to eradicate invasive species and restore natural habitats; bluebird stewardship which includes monitoring local populations, data collection and educational outreach to local grade schools; pollinator protection; speaking engagements; and partnering with organizations that share the common goal of protecting natural resources. The mission is to develop knowledgeable and dedicated volunteers who are active in promoting awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural heritage of Kansas.
Orange Leader

Master Gardener: Welcome Holiday Additions: Poinsettia Care

Another year is rapidly coming to an end and Christmas is close at hand and with it the joy of spending time with friends and family. Many of us will be shopping for gifts, food, and sweet treats. Why not include a bright, festive holiday plant or two for yourself or as a wonderful holiday gift! Poinsettias make dramatic focal points as holiday decorations and when placed strategically throughout your home, command attention from anyone who views them.
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Groundcover plants are a gardening asset

Is your garden interesting to look at in the winter?. Does it have structure? Evergreens for some color? Trees for height or maybe with an interesting bark?. Do your perennial beds disappear after the first hard frost and become a sea of mulch?. Mulch has its place in the garden....
xrock1039.com

Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program to Offer Virtual Basic Training in Spring

The spring 2022 Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) basic training program begins February 1st as a series of live virtual webinars. Application deadline is January 11th. The training wraps up May 3. An individual registration costs $180 and includes a print version of the Purdue EMG manual. The fee for two people sharing a print version of the manual is $280. Purdue Extension specialists and educators from across Indiana teach the course.
Wiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Holiday cactus can rebloom for years

‘Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” ~ Norman Vincent Peale. Christmas is right around the corner and I’m looing forward to seeing my holiday cactus bloom. I’m not sure I’m going to see any blooms in time for Christmas even though I thought I followed the recommended schedule for bringing my cactus up out of their dark, cooler location in the basement. It’s supposed to get 12-14 hours of total darkness about six to eight weeks prior to when you want it to bloom. It was dark down in the basement, but I didn’t ensure they had uninterrupted darkness. Also, I brought it up when I thought I started to see buds; now I’m not so sure they were really forming. I do believe I may have jumped the gun a bit.
waltersherald.com

OSU Extension Offers Master Gardener Classes

Have you ever wondered what that weed in your yard is or how to take better care of the plants in your house? Do you want to expand your knowledge of vegetable gardening or caring for the trees in your yard? Oklahoma Cooperative Extension has the educational program for you! Starting the end of January through March, we will be offering Master Gardener Classes for anyone who wants to learn about lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens.
