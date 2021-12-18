COLUMN: Join the 39th annual master gardener volunteer training class in 2022

Learn how to restore natural habitats, be a steward to bluebirds, protect pollinators and more at a Master Naturalist Training Program. The Master Naturalist program focuses on education, outreach and service to manage local natural areas and resources. It includes land stewardship to eradicate invasive species and restore natural habitats; bluebird stewardship which includes monitoring local populations, data collection and educational outreach to local grade schools; pollinator protection; speaking engagements; and partnering with organizations that share the common goal of protecting natural resources. The mission is to develop knowledgeable and dedicated volunteers who are active in promoting awareness, understanding and stewardship of the natural heritage of Kansas.
