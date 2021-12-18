COLUMN: Join the 39th annual master gardener volunteer training class in 2022

‘Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.” ~ Norman Vincent Peale. Christmas is right around the corner and I’m looing forward to seeing my holiday cactus bloom. I’m not sure I’m going to see any blooms in time for Christmas even though I thought I followed the recommended schedule for bringing my cactus up out of their dark, cooler location in the basement. It’s supposed to get 12-14 hours of total darkness about six to eight weeks prior to when you want it to bloom. It was dark down in the basement, but I didn’t ensure they had uninterrupted darkness. Also, I brought it up when I thought I started to see buds; now I’m not so sure they were really forming. I do believe I may have jumped the gun a bit.

