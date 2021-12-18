More mirthful memories

A new track from Windser, “Memory” soars with an especially memorable chorus, following breezy verses that charm easily. The solo moniker of California-based singer/songwriter Jordan Topf, Windser successfully unveils a more anthemic rock-pop approach with “Memory,” following the more folk-centric sound of earlier tracks like “July” and “Real Life.” The track’s verses feature spirited, backing acoustics more reminiscent of the past aesthetics, though with a tightly wound rhythm section suggestive of imminent expansion. The “every word,” chorus shimmers with replay-inducing results, fully engrossing before the first-minute mark. The track never lets go with its breezy yet anthemic melodic contagiousness thereafter, the “all of the friends,” bridge cleverly bringing into a satiating conclusion.
