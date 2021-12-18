The Warriors Have Released A Massive Update About Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have released an update about five-time All-Star Klay Thompson. The three-time NBA Champion has missed each of the last two seasons due to injuries

On Friday the Golden State Warriors released an update about five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson.

The update from the team can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

The release said : "Klay Thompson completed a successful rehab assignment Wednesday with Santa Cruz. Thompson's recovery timeline remains on-schedule. Final stages of his preparation for return-to play will be conducted with the Warriors. His return date will be announced when finalized and available."

The Warriors have been without their star shooting guard for each of the last two seasons, and have missed the playoffs both years he's been out.

However, this season the Warriors have the best record in the entire NBA at 24-5 in their first 29 games of the 2021-22 season.

