Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches expected. Wind gusts from the southwest at 30 to 40 mph are possible, at times, leading to blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow is likely, at times. Additional snow accumulations of around 10 inches at lower elevation to several feet at mid and upper elevations are likely. Gusty winds are also likely lead to blowing and drifting snow, at times. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the mountains above 4500 feet in Western Siskiyou County. Some lighter snow accumulations will be possible down to 3000 foot elevations on Thursday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, elevations at and above 1500 feet including the Scott Valley, Sawyers Bar, and Scott Bar. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially during the Winter Storm Watch time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower the afternoon of Christmas Eve through the morning of the 27th from around 2500 foot elevations to around 1500 foot elevations, with snow levels dropping briefly to the valley floors at times. Check back for updates on forecast details as this active weather nears. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

