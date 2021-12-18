Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries, blankets, food, water, and medications. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * Plan now to avoid traveling during the storm. * A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel. * See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills; Jackson County WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, mainly above 1500 foot elevations. Total snow accumulations of several inches at lower elevations to as much as a few feet near 3500 foot elevations are possible. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills and Jackson County including portions of Interstate 5 between Grants Pass and Tri-City, portions of Highway 199 in the Illinois Valley, portions of the Tiller Highway from near Tiller to Shady Cove, portions of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, portions of Highway 62 from Shady Cove to Prospect, much of the Applegate Valley, Jacksonville, from east Medford south to the Ashland area in the Rogue Valley, and Highway 140 east of White City. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult to impossible, at times, during this time period. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels on Christmas Eve day are likely to be between 1500 and 2500 feet. Cold low pressure moving through the area Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is likely to lead to locally intense showers resulting in accumulations, at times. Additional waves of low pressure and a cooling air mass are then likely to bring additional periods of snow on the 26th and 27th, possibly down to 500 to 1000 foot elevations, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

