The Omicron variant is now the driving force behind new Covid cases in America, according to health officials, causing nearly three-quarters of new infections over the last week.The new coronavirus variant, first identified in South Africa, has now spread across at least 90 countries and caused 73 per cent of new cases in the US last week, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Just last month, the highly contagious Delta variant was still causing virtually all US Covid cases.Now, however, it has been overtaken by the new variant, which appears to spread even more quickly. Omicron...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO