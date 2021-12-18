ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vuelta a Espana suits Evenepoel, says Lefevere

 4 days ago
Patrick Lefevere has suggested that Remco Evenepoel could target the Vuelta a Espana in 2021 but the QuickStep team boss has added that the young rider’s precise role at the race is far from decided. Evenepoel made his Grand Tour...

Person
Remco Evenepoel
Person
Patrick Lefevere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espana#Tour De France#2021 Giro D Italia#Grand Tour#Quickstep#Giro D Italia#Gc#Sporza Lefevere
