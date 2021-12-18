Vuelta a Espana suits Evenepoel, says Lefevere

I started the year with some pretty low expectations if I’m being honest. As a bit of a realist and with the continued projection of world pestilence, I made peace with myself that I would use what freedoms I had available to spend time riding and reconnecting with friends, rather than getting my hopes up for embarking on ambitious adventures. The lockdown situation in Scotland would drag out until June when the R number finally dropped low enough that we could start going to pubs again, which was obviously a big milestone. I was fitter than I had ever been and reinvigorated to get out and make the most of our returning freedoms. Unfortunately before the summer of fun could start I rode into a curb, awkwardly tumbled off my bike and fractured my ankle.

