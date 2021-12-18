ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Make of the FDA's Latest Warning to AbbVie and Pfizer

By Keith Speights and Brian Orelli, PhD
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FDA placed additional warnings on AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Xeljanz. Xeljanz received a tougher warning than Rinvoq did. The worst-case scenario is that the FDA opts to restrict higher doses of the two JAK inhibitors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed additional warnings on the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warning Label#Drugs#Abbv#Motley Fool#Tnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
