Battle Creek, MI

Senator Bernie Sanders rallies Kellogg’s strikers in Battle Creek

By Jerry Malec
94.1 Duke FM
 4 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — “During this pandemic, you were the people that helped feed America.”. Two-time democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont showed up in support of striking Kellogg’s...

941theduke.com

WWMTCw

Some Battle Creek Kellogg workers feel betrayed by new union deal

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 11-week strike is over after the Kellogg Company and union workers struck a new deal, announced by both parties Tuesday morning. Kellogg said the labor agreement included pay raises and better benefits for all employees. The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union workers have agreed to a new five-year labor contract.
Cleveland.com

In Republican U.S. Senate primary events, Bernie Moreno downplays his company’s support for LGBTQ non-discrimination

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most of the Republicans in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race have made their positions relatively clear regarding LGBTQ non-discrimination bills. But when asked about the issue on the campaign trail, including in front of groups who oppose it, Bernie Moreno’s answers have glossed over explaining how his car dealership group came to to join a coalition supporting one such bill in Ohio after he met with the head of a major LGBTQ advocacy group.
mediaite.com

Bernie Sanders Torches Manchin and Sinema for ‘Arrogance’ and ‘Acting Like Republicans’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared on All In with Chris Hayes Thursday night and put Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) on blast. Because Manchin opposes the Build Back Better bill’s child tax credit extension, the legislation was shelved this week and will not pass the Senate in 2021, if ever. The tax credit was one of several provisions Manchin has objected to during months-long intra-party negotiations. Sinema, too, has been a thorn in the sides of her fellow Democrats by opposing certain measures in earlier iterations of the bill. Like Manchin, she opposes abolishing the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote threshold for beginning and ending debate on most bills.
94.1 Duke FM

Kellogg’s workers set for second vote on new contract offer

BATTLE CREEK, MI — The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union in Battle Creek will be voting Sunday on a second tentative contract agreement with Kellogg’s. The first deal was voted down overwhelmingly last week. They have been on strike since early October, and Kellogg’s...
Sourcing Journal

Outerknown Gets Circular with Maker of Bernie Sanders’ Meme-Worthy Mittens

The Vermont mitten-maker behind Sen. Bernie Sanders’ viral inaugural meme-fodder moment is returning to the spotlight with Outerknown. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

‘We were fighting for our future:’ Union workers unhappy with new deal with Kellogg’s

One of the things Mike Cramutolo said he’s going to miss most about striking is the solidarity and camaraderie among his Kellogg’s co-workers. “I’ve gotten to know every single one. I’ve worked with more on strike than I did inside the plant,” Cramutolo said during an interview with FOX 17 on Tuesday afternoon. “I know them more. I know them better. I appreciate that time.”
