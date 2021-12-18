Senator Bernie Sanders rallies Kellogg’s strikers in Battle Creek

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared on All In with Chris Hayes Thursday night and put Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) on blast. Because Manchin opposes the Build Back Better bill’s child tax credit extension, the legislation was shelved this week and will not pass the Senate in 2021, if ever. The tax credit was one of several provisions Manchin has objected to during months-long intra-party negotiations. Sinema, too, has been a thorn in the sides of her fellow Democrats by opposing certain measures in earlier iterations of the bill. Like Manchin, she opposes abolishing the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote threshold for beginning and ending debate on most bills.

