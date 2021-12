Jack Fallows was one of three players who scored a goal in Gunn’s 3-0 home victory over Capuchino on Monday night in a non-league boys soccer match. Fallows scored the game-winner in the first half for the Titans (4-3-1), who are off until hosting Santa Clara in a Santa Clara Valley Athletic League De Anza Division opener at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO