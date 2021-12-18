ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Want to own an entrance to West Virginia’s ‘Sinks of Gandy’ cave? Bring $15 million

By Aaron Williams
 4 days ago

HARMAN, W.Va. – One of two entrances to a well-known West Virginia landmark is up for sale and if you’re interested, it will only cost you a cool $15 million.

The “Sinks of Gandy” is a cave and underground stream, located on private property, in eastern Randolph County, within the confines of the Monongahela National Forest .

Both of the entrances to the cave are located on private property and now, one of those properties is up for sale.

Monongahela National Forest closing roads for the winter starting January 1

It’s part of an 800 acre tract being offered by Taylor-Made Deep Creek Vacations and Sales . The property description on the real estate company’s website reads: “Live off the grid; build a dream home; subdivide; build a luxury camping/glamping park or an exclusive hunting lodge. With no restrictions, the possibilities are endless for this 800 Acres of panoramic views located in the heart of beautiful West Virginia. Excellent hunting and approximately 400 acres of marketable timber. Numerous other state stocked trout streams and National Forest land nearby. Located within an hour of two ski resorts and numerous other outdoor activities. Property also includes ownership of one of the two entrances to the Sinks of Gandy, one of the most beautiful caves in West Virginia. ALL mineral rights are included.**There is a house and other barns/buildings on the property that are functional, but they are all included “as-is/where-is”. Sellers will not make any repairs to any of the buildings.”

The property was first listed in October.

There are a number of videos on YouTube, including one posted as recently as four months ago, detailing people’s adventures inside the cave .

WDVM 25

Christmas market showcases local artists in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With Christmas in just a few days, there may still be things on your gift list that Santa’s elves can’t make, but local artists in Berkeley County can. Tucked away in the heart of downtown Martinsburg is Saint Nick’s Market which is home to artists from all across the Eastern Panhandle. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

Washington County sees rise in COVID-19 rates

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ongoing surveillance of local COVID-19 data by the Washington County Health Department indicates a continued elevation of hospitalizations and outbreaks. As of Tuesday, 71 people were hospitalized – 80% of whom are unvaccinated. “We’re seeing more people gathering inside indoors especially for holidays,” said Danielle Stahl, public information officer for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

