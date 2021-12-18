Moderate earthquake shakes Milan; no reports of injuries

Emergency and disaster management briefing for December 22, 2021: Fresh Express recalls multiple bagged salads due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination; Northern California was rocked by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday; an investigative report identifies gaps in dam safety in New York; Icelandic officials declared the Fagradalsfjall volcanic eruption over, but nonstop earthquakes began on Tuesday; TEPCO has applied for approval to release treated radioactive water into the ocean; Boeing and Airbus CEOs sent a letter requesting a delay in the rollout of 5G cell service; the Kilauea volcano continues its effusive eruption at fluctuating levels; and the Tehama County Action Agency is set to assist at-risk residents with food replacements after PSPS.

