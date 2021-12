In six days, either Graham Stoker or Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be the next President of Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile. I’ve lost patience waiting for the FIA General Assembly meeting. I just want to know the outcome at this point. I’ve combed every source of information that I could lay my eyes on to pull together some semblance of a vote tally ahead of Friday’s election. I even asked people on Twitter for their opinion. However, the only people who actually matter are the voters, the chief of the federation’s member organizations.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO