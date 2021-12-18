ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ATS HomeKraft records the biggest launch in NCR market with its Pious Orchards project at Sector 150, Noida

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATS HomeKraft has received an overwhelming response for the first phase of its Pious Orchards project in Noida. The Company has achieved sales value of more than INR 350 crores in the Project in a single day event, where in 290 apartments were sold...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian companies looking towards Nepali market as economy recovers

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 23 (ANI): Indian companies are looking towards the Nepali market to expand their business as the post-COVID scenario continues to improve the economic conditions and increase developmental activities in the Himalayan Nation. The Enterprize India Exhibition which is being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall, Kathmandu from December...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

How 'Bimaru' Uttar Pradesh has transformed into progressive State under Yogi Adityanath: Biography on UP CM

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A new book chronicles how Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed the state in various aspects in law and order, connectivity, education, health infrastructure, and overall growth. The author Shantanu Gupta has previously written "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister: The definitive biography...
INDIA
finextra.com

UK tech sector enjoys best year on record

In terms of venture capital (VC) investment, the number of jobs, and the rate of unicorns emerging, 2021 has been the UK technology sector’s best year yet, says research from the Digital Economy Council. Here are some key highlights:. The UK raised £26bn in VC in 2021 - a...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

India Launches Biggest Its Biggest Ever Oil Tender

India launched a tender for 75 oil and gas blocks—the biggest oil and gas tender in the history of its industry. The tender is for so-called discovered small fields, or DSFs, across 32 contract areas both onshore and offshore, the Indian Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said. Bids will begin being accepted on February 1 next year, Upstream reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Ncr#Ats#Real Estate#Ats Homekraft#Ani Newsvoir#Pious Orchards#Company#Project#Floral Pathways#Inr#Pious Hideaways#Dnd Expressway
buffalonynews.net

Ghost Kitchens launches its Fulfillment Partner program in Delhi NCR and Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ghost Kitchens has launched the Ghost Brands Fulfillment Partner program to help its brand grow. It will let small restaurant and cloud kitchen owners make the most of their underutilized real estate and labour. Ghost Kitchens began operations in May 2019 and now has a portfolio of 20 food delivery firms with a wide range of cuisines, price ranges, and demographics.
RESTAURANTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 38

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38 in the state. According to the state health department, as many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cairn Pink City Half Marathon: Run for a COVID-free India

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cairn OilGas, India's largest private exploration and production company, is proud to announce the commencement of the 6th Edition of the Cairn Pink City Half Marathon (CPCHM) which is currently being held virtually from 19th-26th December 2021. This sixth edition of the international...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

United Nations Environment Programme's CounterMEASURE Project launches its India Campaign with a call to choose Plastic Se Behtar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To highlight the impact of plastic pollution and the urgent need to make better choices, aIndustry leaders from the FB sector and startup founders too joined the conversation in aIn less than a week this campaign has already reached more than 4 million people with more and more joining the conversation to share alternatives that are BetterThanPlasticEvery year, about 1.15 and 2.41 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the ocean from rivers and Asian rivers are responsible for 86% of the totalTo create awareness about the impact of plastic pollution and the importance of making choices that are better than plastic [plastic se behtar] in India, the United Nations Environment Programme'sCapturing people's voices from the banks of the river Ganga, one can hear first-hand from the local community champions about this issue in the video story. "Nobody throws garbage on their mother, the same way it is our responsibility to keep our river Ganga clean," says a school student studying in Rishikesh. Vinod, a social worker in Varanasi reiterates the same sentiment, "People say we need to clean Ganga, but I am saying we don't need to clean Ganga, we need to spread the message that we should not pollute Ganga in the first place!." Watch theEveryone knows that plastic pollution is a big problem, yet one's relationship with plastic is a contradictory one. It is an integrated part of everyone's lives. "It is important that environmental costs and prices are internalized so that change becomes a norm instead of a niche" explains Divya Datt, Programme Management officer at UNEP India. There is an acute need for awareness about better choices and better behaviors that could help limit the use of plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
albuquerqueexpress.com

Empress Royalty Secures US$15M Accordion Credit Facility with Nebari

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ('Nebari') for a US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the 'Accordion Facility'). The Company's initial draw is a US$4.5M loan (the 'Initial Loan') that is expected to be funded shortly. The Company may apply to Nebari to draw down additional loans as the Company identifies investments it wishes to fund under the Accordion Facility.The proceeds of the Initial Loan will be used to fund investments and for working capital purposes.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Monterey Minerals Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) confirms, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC'), that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in Monterey's operation that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Modi calls meeting of state chiefs on fighting Omicron variant

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with state chiefs on Thursday on containing the possible surge of Omicron cases ahead of the festive season, as gatherings in public spaces and markets gain momentum. India has recorded 236 Omicron coronavirus cases...
HEALTH
aithority.com

Zumo Launched ‘Zero Hero’ Project Signals Path for Crypto Sector Decarbonisation

Crypto wallet and payments platform, Zumo, announced the launch of its Zero Hero pilot renewable energy purchase programme. During the pathfinder project, customers who buy Bitcoin via the Zumo app will be guaranteed that any electricity consumption linked with creating that Bitcoin is compensated via verified renewable energy certificates – transparently and permanently recorded on the blockchain – that prove that the bitcoin is powered by 100% clean energy.
TECHNOLOGY
Investopedia

Biggest Companies in the World by Market Cap

The world's biggest companies by market cap operate within a range of different market sectors, including technology, communication services, energy, consumer cyclicals, and financial services. A company's market cap is calculated by multiplying the total number of its shares outstanding by the current market price of a single share. The majority of the companies making up the top-ten list generate hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. However, there are a few that generate less than $100 billion in annual revenue, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the potential growth of these companies compared to the others in the list.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Alibaba Group Pledges to Achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030 + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang,...
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s L-1011 Trijets?

Several aircraft types have become synonymous with Air India’s international fleet over the years. Back in the 1960s, the Boeing 707 did quite a bit of heavy lifting of the airline’s long-haul routes. Then came the 747s, the A300s, and today, it’s the 777s and 787s that the carrier relies on for most of its international flying.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
murphyshockeylaw.net

A new satellite market projection predicts the launch of 1,700 satellites

Euroconsult has issued the 2021 edition of its “Satellites to be Built & Launched” report, the latest in a series that has continuously established the industry norm for satellite market analysis. The 17,000 satellites scheduled to be launched over the next ten years indicate a fourfold rise over the previous decade, indicating structural shifts in the entire space ecosystem as well as the pandemic’s limited short-term impact.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Getting space on ships next year the biggest worry for the logistics sector

Securing space on containerships is viewed as the biggest challenge for the logistics sector going into 2022, according to an industry survey. A poll of 800 logistics companies by online equipment trading platform Container xChange reveals that for 53% of respondents, finding slots on vessels is by far the biggest concern for businesses, followed by carrier surcharges, at 22%, and labour shortages, 19%.
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Amazon fined a record $1.3 billion by Italy’s antitrust watchdog for its abuse of market dominance

Italy’s antitrust regulator has been working on overdrive to rein in on a handful of US big tech companies abusing their monopolies. Late last month, Italy’s watchdog fined Apple and Google 10 million euros ($11.2 million) each for what it described as “aggressive practices” linked to the commercial use of user data. The fine was the maximum amount the watchdog can apply in these cases.
BUSINESS

