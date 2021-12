Aside from numerous other supply chain issues, the 2021 Ford Bronco launch has been plagued by one big problem in particular – the molded-in color (MIC) hardtop, a popular option that Ford supplier Webasto initially had trouble producing enough of to meet the demand that was later found to have quality issues. That prompted Ford to announce that it would replace those defective tops and push unscheduled 2021 Ford Bronco hardtop orders to 2022, though some are ultimately still being produced. As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, the process of replacing all these tops will be completed by the end of the year, but now we know what will happen to all the defective tops, too.

