Professors Borrero and Watkins (unseen, on right) demonstration of universal expansion. Photo taken by Sophia Valva. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Physics Club hosted a “Physics SLAM'' event, inviting the Physics Department Faculty to present the subjects of their research and get people excited about the inquiries of modern physics. Professors were given an opportunity to introduce both current areas of study in Physics, as well as an idea of how each Professor's lab has been addressing them. Additionally, the faculty were able to highlight the importance of undergraduates in their labs, and the work that students are currently undertaking while researching for their respective theses. As a whole, this event functioned to give outside students and staff a window into the Physics Department.

13 DAYS AGO