Video Games

Sony renews trademark on PS4 cult classic ‘The Order: 1886’

By Matt Kamen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has renewed its trademark for PS4 title The Order: 1886, sparking fan speculation that a sequel is in the works. The trademark application was filed on December 9 (as spotted by TheGamer). Currently, the trademark application “has been accepted by the Office (has met the minimum filing requirements) and has...

www.nme.com

