Sony renews trademark on PS4 cult classic ‘The Order: 1886’

On December 18th, 1986 in Japan, the story of one lone angel’s mission to defeat Medusa would soar shortly after the release of the first Metroid game. Kid Icarus initially was met with a mixed reception but has become an NES cult classic hit for Nintendo fans. Since they were released in the same year and developed by mostly the same team, Kid Icarus and Metroid share some similarities, however, they are not completely alike. Kid Icarus employs a unique style of gameplay, one that is infamous for its difficulty. Despite the challenge Kid Icarus presents, it gained a cult following that is still going strong even 35 years later. Though it never reached mainstream popularity in the way that Metroid did, it is still remembered as a truly amazing game by those who were able to complete Pit’s first adventure to save Palutena.

