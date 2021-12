The Ubisoft Quartz trailer posted on YouTube has been flooded with negative comments. Gamers have given an icy-cold shoulder to NFTs in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Yesterday we wrote about the release and introduction of Ubisoft Quartz, a platform offering NFTs for items purchased in the French developer's games (a step towards making NFTs more common in video games) to Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Gamers didn't like the idea, to say the least. The platform's trailer posted on the official North American channel of Ubisoft can "boast" 855 thumbs up, with more than 17,000 downvotes..., which accounts for as much as 95% of all reactions.

