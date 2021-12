John Robic, a longtime assistant coach under John Calipari and later an administrator in the athletic department, is no longer with the Kentucky basketball program. The veteran coach’s wife, Heidi Willett Robic, announced the news on social media, adding that “it was not what we wanted or expected or deserved,” but happened nonetheless. She shared the news as part of a bigger story to put a spotlight on the veteran coach and his ability to navigate through tragedy and help others through the pain.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO