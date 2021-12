A Bay Area startup that provides logistics support to independent truckers raised a $50 million Series B round this week. San Francisco-based TrueNorth, founded in 2019 by Jin Stedge and Sanjaya Wijeratne, helps independent truckers find loads, get paid, and find insurance and trailer leasing. The company said its $50 million Series B will allow it to "make it even easier to coordinate loads and get paid, and begin to support truckers on everything from banking and lending to hauling more lucrative types of freight," according to a Wednesday blog post.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO