ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CDC introduces new ‘test to stay’ approach in schools

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school if they undergo testing — as three New York City schools closed in one day. The “test to stay” approach allows kids who aren’t jabbed and have been in...

editorials24.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
FOX8 News

CDC endorses schools’ coronavirus ‘test-to-stay’ policies

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are endorsing “test-to-stay” policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used my many school districts, after research of such policies in […]
EDUCATION
UPI News

CDC: 'Test-to-stay' strategy allows students to remain in school safely

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday urged school districts across the country to adopt a "test-to-stay" strategy that allows close contacts of students infected with COVID-19 to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The strategy could allow districts to maintain in-person learning even...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#New York City#Brooklyn#Department Of Education#White House#The New York Times#Omicron#Eagle Academy#Young Men Ii#Ps 18
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Test-to-stay' works to keep students in school safely, CDC director says

New evidence shows that a practice known as test-to-stay works to keep children in classrooms safely, even if they've been exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to keep...
EDUCATION
KVCR NEWS

New CDC guidance encourages more testing to limit school quarantines

At a White House briefing on Friday, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said schools should limit quarantines by requiring testing for unvaccinated close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case. It's a practice known as "test to stay." "In the 'test to stay' protocol, there's...
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Test-To-Stay’ Policy Could Keep Kids In School, CDC Says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the CDC said a school policy with testing could help kids stay in the classroom. It’s called the test-to-stay policy. It allows children who are a close contact of a case to remain in the classroom if they test negative as opposed to quarantining. Allegheny Health Network pediatrician Dr. Ned Ketyer said schools involved in the study had mandatory masking. “There have been multiple peer review studies and literature that show that’s the best ways to prevent transmission in school,” Dr. Ketyer said. According to the CDC, a school in Illinois was able to...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
contagionlive.com

CDC Unveils 'Test-to-Stay' COVID-19 School Strategy to Limit Quarantines

The plan involves in-school testing as opposed to at-home quarantining for children exposed to COVID-19. This article was originally published on InfectionControlToday.com. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday that schools can use in-school testing to ensure that children exposed to COVID-19 do not have to miss days in order to quarantine at home and can safely stay in class. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing Friday that the program, called test-to-stay, “allows unvaccinated children to stay in school even if they’ve been exposed to the virus.”
EDUCATION
editorials24.com

Unvaccinated students no longer need negative COVID-19 results

A principal at a Manhattan public middle school told parents that unvaccinated students would be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test before attending class — but quickly backtracked when a parent complained. Principal Elaine Schwartz sent a letter to parents earlier this week that said the school was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Regis University Extends COVID Vaccine Requirement To Include Booster Shots

DENVER (CBS4)– Regis University is extending its COVID-19 vaccine requirement to include booster shots. Faculty, staff and students are now required to show proof of their booster by Feb. 1, 2022. (credit: CBS) They can show that proof by that date, or six months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and two months after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow for individuals who originally received a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine to receive a booster of EITHER Pfizer or Moderna. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Regis released this statement, “While our campus vaccination rate is 94%, the Omicron variant is far more contagious than previous strains. Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization. We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors. Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our healthcare professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.” LINK: Find A COVID-19 Vaccine, Booster Shot
COLLEGES
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Georgia Has Received So Far

It has now been 53 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 21, the U.S. has sent 606,309,295 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 184.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy