When Michael Pink, newly hired as Milwaukee Ballet’s artistic director, created his unique and personal production of The Nutcracker in 2003, he had to use the scenery and costumes that had served his predecessor’s vision. The result has been the show we’ve been enjoying ever since. Pink recently announced that this will be the next-to-last year for that production. He promises a new premiere in 2023, with new designs and reconsidered choreography. Our memories of the current show will only add to the experience, he promises.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO