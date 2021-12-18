The Hill Shopping Center presents Oh What Fun It Is at The Hill

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce Board and Staff wishes to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to everyone who helped make Hometown Christmas 2021 a huge success. From the official “Kickoff” with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, through the joy everyone felt during all our activities like ice skating, sledding, and the carousel, it was amazing. Watching children seeing Santa, taking photos, shopping for Christmas gifts for their family members, and decorating cookies was heartwarming. Last but not least, during our biggest and best parade ever, we were overjoyed to see the smiles on the faces of the young, and the young at heart!

SOUTH HILL, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO