ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Hill Shopping Center presents Oh What Fun It Is at The Hill

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Hill will present the first installment of "Oh, What Fun...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
southhillenterprise.com

South Hill Chamber of Commerce’s Hometown Christmas 2021 Brings Heartwarming Fun for the Community

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce Board and Staff wishes to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to everyone who helped make Hometown Christmas 2021 a huge success. From the official “Kickoff” with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, through the joy everyone felt during all our activities like ice skating, sledding, and the carousel, it was amazing. Watching children seeing Santa, taking photos, shopping for Christmas gifts for their family members, and decorating cookies was heartwarming. Last but not least, during our biggest and best parade ever, we were overjoyed to see the smiles on the faces of the young, and the young at heart!
SOUTH HILL, VA
culturemap.com

The Village Centers presents Village Choir Christmas Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Village Centers will be holding a Village Choir Christmas Concert to celebrate the Christmas season, with the joyful sounds of The Village Choir, under the direction of Director Heath Vercher.
HOUSTON, TX
farmingtonvoice.com

Maker space open for kids at Hills Nature Center

The Farmington Hills Nature Center for Nature Makerspace for Kids will host sessions for kids ages 6-12 and their families over the next few months. Participants will design and create using nature as an inspiration to solve STEM challenges on these dates:. Thursday, December 16: 5-6 p.m. – Art.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installations#The Hill Shopping Center#Pleasures Past Carriages#Sauce Pizza Wine#The Texas Gypsies#A Little Party Co
culturemap.com

Austin Artists Market presents Hill Country Holiday Bazaar

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Holiday Bazaar will allow eventgoers to shop for unique gifts for friends and family. There will be food, beverages, and live music.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
culturemap.com

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary presents Holidays at the Heard

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will present Holidays at the Heard. Holiday lights and décor will accentuate a half-mile Heard nature trail. Families will also get get a glimpse of the Dinosaurs Live! exhibit along the trail.
SCIENCE
culturemap.com

Revelry Kitchen + Bar presents Santa’s Sleigh Ride Holiday Bar Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Santa’s Sleigh Ride Holiday Bar Tour will take participants on a three-stop tour ending downtown. Each ticket includes the bus pass and a free drink at each location.
RESTAURANTS
culturemap.com

Arts Fifth Avenue presents Jazzy Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Arts Fifth Avenue will present their 20th annual energetic holiday celebration with their three kings of jazz: Joe Rogers, Eddie Dunlap, and Chris White, plus dancing by The Sugar Plums.
ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Shopping
culturemap.com

Sweet Tooth Motel presents Holiday Pop Up at AT&T Performing Arts Center

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sweet Tooth Motel is an immersive art installation brought to the AT&T Performing Arts Center by the creators of Sweet Tooth Hotel, who curate joyful art exhibits by brilliant emerging artists. Guests can step inside the bright pink container on the Center’s campus between the Center Cafe and the Winspear Opera House and be transported to a magical winter wonderland.
LIFESTYLE
culturemap.com

John Bunker Sands Wetland Center presents Before the S'Mores: Christmas At The Wetland

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. John Bunker Sands Wetland Center will present a down-to-earth celebration with a Christmas carol sing-a-long, hot chocolate around the campfire, and a special visit by Father Christmas. Guests can make and take away a handmade Christmas ornament to remind them of the Wetland. This event will be held outside, so dress warmly and bring a blanket and chair for the campfire. A traditional wassail adult beverage will be available for additional purchase for guests over 21.
FESTIVAL
culturemap.com

City of Bay City presents Movies at Riverside Park: Elf

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of Bay City will present Movies at Riverside Park. Guests may bring their chairs and blankets for a screening of Elf. Admission includes popcorn and hot cocoa.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Truck Yard presents Holiday Onesie Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Truck Yard is hosting its comfiest holiday party, featuring raffle prizes every 30 minutes, holiday drinks specials, spiked hot cocoa, and a snowball fight. In addition to the holiday events, Truck Yard will have live music, food trucks, and local beers.
CELEBRATIONS
culturemap.com

Pop Spot Austin Holiday Shopping Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Pop Spot Austin Holiday Shopping Party will give guests a chance to shop for gifts all while supporting Saint Louise House.
SHOPPING
Cincinnati CityBeat

Fern's Holiday Market Brings More Than a Dozen Local Makers to the Plant Shop's College Hill Location

Looking to shop local this season? College Hill plant and lifestyle shop Fern is hosting its annual holiday market pop-up with more than a dozen Greater Cincinnati vendors. On Sunday, Dec. 12, head to the gas-station-turned-storefront for artisan eats, jewelry, coffee, makeup and apothecary items, sustainable goods, stuff for kids, fiber art and even cocktails.
LIFESTYLE
culturemap.com

Natural Bridge Caverns presents Christmas at the Caverns

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Natural Bridge Caverns will present Christmas at the Caverns. Festivities include Santa, a reindeer round up, the 30-foot tall Christmas tree, Trail of Lights, synthetic ice skating rink, s’mores, music, yard games, and shopping.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The VORTEX presents Winter Bazaar

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Winter Bazaar at The VORTEX will feature locally hand-made arts, tasty treats, and magical crafts. There will be musical performances by DJ ZZGO from the Underground, Honey Son, and The Foxtones. This event is hosted by OddPop and Sacred Stone Market.
LIFESTYLE
erienewsnow.com

'Holidays on the Hill' Encourages People to Shop Local

With just two weeks to go until Christmas, many were shopping local Saturday at the Shops on Federal Hill. Holidays on the Hill is an annual event for Peach St.'s Hill District. The small businesses there offered sales Saturday in hopes of getting people to shop local for the holidays.
SHOPPING
culturemap.com

Woodforest presents Flurry of Fun

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Guesst at Flurry of Fun can play in mountains of snow and visit Santa’s workshop to pick up a holiday craft. A giant photo op snowglobe will be available, and visitors will be given holiday items as keepsakes while supplies last.
MONTGOMERY, TX
culturemap.com

Hometown Holidays & Trail of Lights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 3rd Annual Hometown Holidays & Trail of Lights will feature a trolley ride, over 100,000 lights, live performances, Santa, shopping, and more.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy