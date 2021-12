This is the World Premiere of CANTICLE (God’s Fool), a dramatic piece by the world-renowned Martha Clarke. It is the first production of the beloved Schoolhouse Theater (Westchester’s oldest professional theatrical venue) since Covid. Presented at the beautiful Hammond Museum and Japanese Stroll Garden, it is the first public performance of MacArthur Genius Award Winner Martha Clarke’s story about the mystic Saint Francis of Assisi, whose extraordinary rejection of wealth, animus against cruelty and ethereal love of all animals is a parable that speaks deeply to our time. This dynamic production will begin in North Salem, travel to Off-Broadway’s legendary La Mama Theatre and thence to Spoleto, Italy before returning to the Hammond Museum for a summer reprise al fresco in the Stroll Garden.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO