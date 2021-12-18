Kess Kravings presents Chef's Tasting Menu and Wine Pairing

There are some things you just wouldn't expect to go together, but they do: red and pink, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Oreos and wine. Leave it to 2021 to usher in all things unexpected. Barefoot Wine and Oreo collaborated on a special release just in time for the holidays, and unsurprisingly, it's sweet as can be. The Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend wine was conceived as a way to fully bridge the gap between two desserts most people love. "Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and America's most-loved wine, Barefoot Wine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level," Oreo Thins brand manager Sydney Kranzmann said in a press release shared with POPSUGAR.
