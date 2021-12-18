ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kess Kravings presents Chef's Tasting Menu and Wine Pairing

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

Consumer Reports.org

The Best Boxed Wines We've Tasted

Most wine drinkers are accustomed to buying and serving wine from a bottle, but it’s not the eternal packaging for the eternal beverage. After all, the Greek god of winemaking, Dionysus, wasn’t pouring wine for his maenads from glass bottles but from amphorae, earthenware jugs that held about the equivalent of four bottles of wine. It wasn’t until the late 19th and early 20th centuries that people began to ship and store wine in bottles as a common practice.
DRINKS
POPSUGAR

Barefoot and Oreo Created a Wine That Low-Key Tastes Like Chocolate — and It's Actually Good

There are some things you just wouldn't expect to go together, but they do: red and pink, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and Oreos and wine. Leave it to 2021 to usher in all things unexpected. Barefoot Wine and Oreo collaborated on a special release just in time for the holidays, and unsurprisingly, it's sweet as can be. The Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend wine was conceived as a way to fully bridge the gap between two desserts most people love. "Everyone knows that red wine pairs well with chocolate, but OREO THINS and America's most-loved wine, Barefoot Wine, are collaborating to take this classic combination to a whole new delicious level," Oreo Thins brand manager Sydney Kranzmann said in a press release shared with POPSUGAR.
DRINKS
The Newport Daily News

Christmas deserves a big piece of prime rib. These are the wines to pair it with.

Next weekend Christmas is celebrated across the world. It is a special day for many, one that brings back many childhood memories and memories with my children. Every Christmas, we celebrated with a big meal, almost always with beef, occasionally lamb. We never went overboard as we did with Thanksgiving with all its supporting cast sides, but basically meat and roasted potatoes, onions and something green. So, as I got older, I was assigned with the wine...
NEWPORT, RI
Houston Press

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Wine Tasting at C. Baldwin and Tamale Fest

Here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:. McBride Sisters Wine, the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States, is hosting a holiday wine tasting at the luxurious C. Baldwin Hotel downtown. It will be held in the lobby bar where guests can mingle and sample a trio of wines, Chardonnay, Brut Rose and a Red Wine Blend. The signature McBride Sisters Collection reflects the terroir of the sisters' youth and the brand strives to be sustainable, inclusive, accessible and socially aware.
HOUSTON, TX
Robb Report

First Look: Inside a New San Francisco Restaurant Cooking Its Entire Tasting Menu Over Live Fire

A week before Seth Stowaway was scheduled to open his new restaurant—his first ever—the chef wasn’t sleeping. Desperate to complete the construction on time, which involved a down-to-the-studs renovation, he had chosen to stay up all night and tile the kitchen himself. When he was done the next morning, he walked the block and a half through San Francisco’s Mission District to his home, took a shower and then returned to the restaurant to meet with his team. “You get one shot to do something that’s really, really amazing,” he said of opening his inaugural restaurant. “If you want to do...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Cheese and Charcuterie Company ‘Stems’ Offers Up Friday Wine Tasting

Pasadena native Kaiy Smith-Biesman, aka THEsommmom, and one of the owners of Stems, a curated catering, cheese and charcuterie board company in Pasadena, is hosting a Wild Heart Mamas Wine Tasting event on Friday, December 17, at 474 South Arroyo Parkway. Smith-Biesman will guide you through California in this in-person...
PASADENA, CA
winemag.com

How to Pair Wine with Pasta: A Cheat Sheet

Few pairings are as timeless as wine with pasta. But while traditional red sauce spaghetti and wicker-basket Chianti may always have a place in our hearts, Italian pasta dishes cover a wide range of styles with sauces that complement a variety of wines. If you’re shaking up your weeknight dinner...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Chef Janet’s Apple Goat Cheese Dip Appetizer presented in a teacup!

Get ready to eat! Chef Janet has the perfect holiday appetizer for your next soiree! She shows Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar how to whip up apple goat cheese dip and present it fashionably in a teacup!. If you’d like to hire Chef Janet for your next holiday party just...
RECIPES
southsoundmag.com

Truffle Tasting Menu at Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge

A limited-time exclusive dining experience at Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge in the downtown Lotte Hotel Seattle is featuring the highly prized and sought-after truffle in a five-course tasting menu available starting today (Dec. 8) through Saturday, Dec. 11. The dinner pairs the rare and delectable Alba white truffle and Burgundy...
SEATTLE, WA
pdxfoodpress.com

Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room Welcomes Seasoned Chef, Rob Grisham, Along with New Dining Menu

Fullerton Launches Elevated Culinary Offerings, Thursday Wine Pairing Dinners and More. PORTLAND, Ore. (Dec. 9, 2021) – Fullerton Wine Bar & Tasting Room has welcomed seasoned chef, Rob Grisham, along with a new menu of dishes made from scratch, available daily at its Portland location at 1966 NW Pettygrove Street. Chef Grisham has designed the new menu with the same care and craft in which Fullerton’s wines are created, with a culinary perspective that brings simple, refined dishes with both indoor or heated and covered outdoor seating. In addition, new pairing menus will be available every Thursday starting December 9th.
PORTLAND, OR
tucsonlocalmedia.com

On the Menu: Treat yourself to a Daou wine dinner at the Flying V

With parents who honored the communal nature of the evening meal, Tyler Lapotosky and his siblings cherished the nightly family dinner tradition as kids growing up in northwestern Vermont. Decades later, that tradition continues in the way Chef Lapotosky will connect his guests at a wine dinner on December 12.
FOOD & DRINKS
jsfashionista.com

Kistler Vineyards Stunning Kistler Wines & Magical Tasting Experience

As a wine writer and enthusiast there are a few wineries you taste year after year and dream about visiting as long as you can remember… For me, that winery was Kistler Vineyards. I first met the team a few years ago at a Battery Wine down Event (The Battery is a private club in San Francisco that I’m a member of with one of the most amazing wines in the city) and fabulous events such as their annual Wine Down.
DRINKS
newswatchtv.com

Aveine – Taste Wine The Way Its Meant To Be Tasted

Okay guys, the holidays are in full swing and that means parties and parties mean the wine will most definitely be flowing. Now while you could just pop a bottle and pour, you’d be doing yourself and your guests a disservice. Proper aeration allows the wine to exhale all its inherent flavor and realize its full potential. The thing is full aeration, it takes time. You have to let it breathe for hours. That is unless you have the Aveine Smart Aerator. This is the first-ever smart wine aerator that aerates your wine in an instant to enhance the experience and provide the most optimal tasting notes. No matter the bottle of wine, Aveine knows exactly what to do.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Holiday Pairings From Chef Leilani Baugh Of Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen

Chef Leilani Baugh, chef, owner of Magnolia Street Wine Lounge & Kitchen and Roux & Vine Catering shares holiday wine pairings from a few of her favorite vintners with BR's Jan Mabry. Visit Magnolia Bar Lounge & Kitchen, located at 3443 San Pablo Ave in Oakland, inside the historic California Hotel. For more information, visit chefleilani.com.
OAKLAND, CA
TrendHunter.com

Cookie-Paired Wine Boxes

Like any food and wine pairing, some cookies and wine go together better than others so OREO and Barefoot teamed up to create the perfect match. The partnering brands have identified just how well OREO THINS Red Blend Wine from Barefoot go together and they curated a kit that offers a taste of both.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Four Tried-and-True Oyster and Wine Pairings

The modest oyster spends its life in one spot, immobile, filtering seawater for an average of three years until it grows to market size. While a fresh-shucked oyster comes bathed in that briny dressing, it also has flavors and textures that aficionados scrutinize with the rigor of a wine tasting. Its multifarious character invites a surprising range of pairing options (the popular Irish pairing of raw oysters with Guinness stout is a must-try).
FOOD & DRINKS
myneworleans.com

SoBou’s New Executive Chef Unveils Reveillon Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – SoBou is pleased to announce Florida native and culinary expert, Nick Ocheltree as Executive Chef. Chef Ocheltree’s skills and creativity bring delicious new additions to SoBou’s new Reveillon Holiday Menu, which is available throughout the entire month of December. The 3-course meal is $85 per person with a Sommelier-inspired wine pairing for an additional $30.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
santamariavalley.com

Wine Tasting Guide

Everything you need to know about wine tasting in the Santa Maria Valley. It’s no secret that California’s Central Coast is a world-renowned wine-growing region. The unique geography of the Santa Maria Valley pairs perfectly with the temperate Central Coast weather. This dynamic duo produces a Mediterranean climate that allows wine grapes to spend extra time on the vine developing complex and unique flavor profiles. The result is universally loved and easy-to-pair Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Syrah. Read on for our favorite ways to taste your way through more than 30 winery tasting rooms in Santa Maria Valley wine country.
DRINKS
theresandiego.com

Garibaldi Announces New Chef, Debuts Refreshed Menu

Eat + Drink Joining the new food offerings are several additions to the cocktail list. Garibaldi, the InterContinental San Diego’s Southern Italian-inspired rooftop sanctuary, is excited to announce the appointment of Chef Todd Bencivenni as Chef de Cuisine, along with a refreshed menu featuring Chef Bencivenni’s additions. Chef...
SAN DIEGO, CA

