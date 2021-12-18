ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four dead in separate collisions in London in space of 24 hours

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eh0IE_0dQPcmKz00

Four people have died and a fifth person has been critically injured in five separate incidents on London’s roads within the space of 24 hours.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a collision with a bus in Cricklewood, north London, at about 7.45pm on Friday while a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after a suspected hit-and-run in Southall, west London, at about 1.55am on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash with a car in Chadwell Heath, east London, at just after 9.20pm on Friday. The driver and passenger in the car, a grey Audi TT, made off on foot.

In another incident, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died after what is thought to be a single-vehicle crash in Cricklewood, north London, at just before 4.40am on Friday.

Another motorcyclist, aged 28, suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a car in Bromley, south-east London, at 7.25pm on Friday.

Chief Inspector Lora John, of the Metropolitan Police’s roads and transport policing ommand, said none of the incidents are believed to be directly linked.

She added: “However, the overall picture is disturbing and tragic. My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. They will be supported by specialist police officers in the difficult days and months ahead.

“In two of the incidents, drivers did not remain at the scene. Urgent enquiries are under way to trace them.

“The Met is committed to working with partners and the public to ensure that London’s roads are safe for everyone.

“Days like these are challenging and upsetting, demonstrating clearly how much needs to be done by all of us to stop this needless loss of life.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

One person has died and another is missing after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden. Two people, including a British citizen born in 1991, have been detained as suspects following the incident which the Swedish Maritime Administration said involved a British vessel, the Scot Carrier, and the Danish-flagged Karin Hoej.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Israeli archaeologists find treasures in ancient shipwrecks

The Israel Antiquities Authority has announced the discovery of remnants of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast, with a sunken trove of hundreds of Roman and medieval silver coins. The finds made near the ancient city of Caesarea were dated to the Roman and Mamluk periods, around 1,700 and 600...
SCIENCE
newschain

Father of ‘brave and beautiful’ Maisie jailed

The father of a “brave and beautiful” girl, who died nearly 14 years after being thrown into a cot as a baby, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years. Dean Smith, 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sutton: Four children dead after house fire in south London

Four children have died following a fire at a house in Sutton, south London.Some 60 firefighters and eight fire engines attended the blaze at a terraced house in Collingwood Road at around 6.55pm on Thursday.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the property and were said to have been faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole ground floor, before bringing out four young children – all of whom are believed to be related.They were given CPR by firefighters at the scene, who continued to administer treatment until London Ambulance Service crews arrived.All four children were taken to hospital where they...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#East London#North London#Collisions#Traffic Accident#Chadwell Heath#The Metropolitan Police
Bakersfield Now

At least 1 dead in David and Adobe roads collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — At least one person was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon south of Bakersfield. At around 3:45 p.m. a crash was reported at Adobe and David roads just east of Highway 99. A brown Toyota Tundra and white Ford pickup truck were reported to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
skooknews.com

Four People Killed in Separate Crashes on Interstate 78 Late Tuesday

The Pennsylvania State Police at Hamburg has released information on two separate crashes that killed four people on Interstate 78 in Berks County late Tuesday. The first crash occurred around 8:20pm, in the Eastbound lanes near mile marker 27.4 in Tilden Township. Troopers say the crash occurred as Brenda Brownfield,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kq2.com

Three dead following KCFD firetruck & SUV collision

(Kansas City, Mo.) Three people are dead following a crash involving a fire engine in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday night. It happened when the emergency vehicle and an SUV collided. Authorities say the fire engine had its lights and sirens on at the time. The force of the crash sent...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Shoreditch: Man, 32, dies after being struck by falling object at London construction site

A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling object at a construction site in London. Police were called to the scene in East Road just before 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the horror accident. An air ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.Social media footage showed fire services deploying a ladder to reach the site as construction workers watched in shock. @SkyNews Something big is happening in Shoreditch at the moment. pic.twitter.com/M2EOQyZcwV— Akikur Choudhury (@AkikurChoudhury) December 21, 2021Police have informed the man’s next of kin and have...
ACCIDENTS
106.3 WORD

Pedestrian dead following Upstate collision

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Monday morning. The crash happened around 6AM on SC Highway 253 less than a mile west of Greenville. The Highway Patrol says the pedestrian was in the roadway and was hit by the driver of a Nissan sedan.
GREENVILLE, SC
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'Please God, help me!' | Virginia father pleads for a miracle after his two sons escaped flames by leaping from a 3rd-floor window

HERNDON, Va. — Investigators are blaming an electric charging cord for a fire in Herndon that sent victims jumping out of third-floor windows, injuring nine people, and leaving nearly a dozen families homeless. One mom and her kids climbed down bedsheets to escape the flames. These are all working-class, immigrant...
VIRGINIA STATE
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy