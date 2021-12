NOTICE OF HEARING PLANNING AND...

STATE OF ILLINOIS CIRCUIT COURT COOK COUNTY, IL In the Matter of the Petition of For Change of Name Case No. 2021CONC001800 Public Notice is hereby given that on March 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 1706, being one of the return days in the Circuit Court of the County of Cook, I will file my Petition in said Court for the change of my name from Ellen Khamphounvong to that of Vira Khamphounvong pursuant to the Statute in such case made and provided. Dated December 20, 2021 at Cook County, IL /s/ Ellen Khamphounvong Petitioner Published in Daily Herald Dec. 23, 30, 2021, Jan. 6, 2022 (4575323) , posted 12/23/2021.

