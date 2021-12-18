NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Looks Back On Recording First Ever Demo; AFTER FOREVER's Ephemeral (Video)

The year was 1999. MTV's TRL was a major cultural touchstone and the world knew Britney Spears as a chart-topping pop princess, not a woman that just got liberated from a much-talked-about conservancy. The place? Pompano Beach, Florida. The occasion? A concert where Spears trotted out with her signature blonde hair wearing a pink tube top and white pants, cementing a moment in time with lip gloss and body glitter. The pink outfit would go on to become one of Spears's most memorable stage costumes, ever, and in honor of '90s Night on The Voice, Ariana Grande did her best to pay homage to that magical late-'90s moment.
