NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Looks Back On Recording First Ever Demo; AFTER FOREVER's Ephemeral (Video)

bravewords.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNightwish vocalist Floor Jansen has shared a new video clip along with the following update:. "Today we start a new series, Floor's Music Corner! Over the years I have been receiving...

bravewords.com

bravewords.com

DREAM THEATER Vocalist JAMES LABRIE Reveals Forthcoming Solo Album Was Influenced By LED ZEPPELIN - "Their Organic Approach To Their Songs, It Reached Deep Within"

Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie recently guested on the Full Metal Jackie podcast, and during the interview he discussed his forthcoming solo album, Beautiful Shade Of Gray. LaBrie: "I'm a huge Led Zeppelin fan, I'm a huge fan of Pink Floyd, Aerosmith, Deep Purple and all that. These bands were...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Footwear News

Britney Spears Kicks Off Her 40th Birthday with Sam Asghari in Short Shorts and Bold Red Boots

Britney Spears began her 40th birthday on a high note, thanks to statement boots and a romantic getaway. The Grammy Award-winning singer snapped photos on a private plane with fiancée Sam Asghari. Spears dressed casually and comfortably for the occasion, pairing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with cutoff denim shorts. The bleached blue pair featured an acid-washed texture, as well as lightly distressed hems. Her ensemble was complete with black aviator sunglasses, ideal for travel. The musician also shared a sweet video of her posing with Asghari, prior to lift off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears...
Person
Floor Jansen
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Pink Strapless Bralette On The 'Voice'—I'm Shocked She Didn't Slip Out Of It!

Ariana Grande continues to wow us with her outfits on The Voice; and the one she wore on Monday, December 6th might just be one of our favorite ones to date! The 28-year-old Voice coach took the 90s theme of Monday’s show very seriously, as she channeled one of the biggest and most iconic popstars of the entire decade. We are of course talking about Britney Spears!
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
Cosmopolitan

Zendaya Steps Out in a Superhero Mask and Webbed Dress to the ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

Considering the fact that Every. Single. Look. Zendaya’s worn to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a master class in both style and references, fans had big expectations for her red carpet appearance at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. And she went alllll the way out. By which I mean Zendaya showed up in a shimmery nude dress embellished with spider webs and at one point wore a lace mask with strong superhero vibes. I mean….
In Style

Ariana Grande Recreated an Iconic Britney Spears Look

The year was 1999. MTV's TRL was a major cultural touchstone and the world knew Britney Spears as a chart-topping pop princess, not a woman that just got liberated from a much-talked-about conservancy. The place? Pompano Beach, Florida. The occasion? A concert where Spears trotted out with her signature blonde hair wearing a pink tube top and white pants, cementing a moment in time with lip gloss and body glitter. The pink outfit would go on to become one of Spears's most memorable stage costumes, ever, and in honor of '90s Night on The Voice, Ariana Grande did her best to pay homage to that magical late-'90s moment.
Popculture

Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Snap With Boyfriend as They Jet off for Christmas

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.
E! News

Mariah Carey’s Card From 10-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Cannon Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Supporting Britney Spears. It's the most wonderful time of the year—and for Mariah Carey, her daughter's gift is proof. The Queen of Christmas, who shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, recently took to Twitter to proudly show off a heartwarming card she received from her daughter in celebration of a music milestone.
