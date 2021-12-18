NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN Looks Back On Recording First Ever Demo; AFTER FOREVER's Ephemeral (Video)

Christmas is in full swing for the Queen of Christmas. Mariah Carey takes over the holiday season by surprising fans with more each year. This year, she's given fans a new song, "Fall in Love at Christmas" as well as a McDonald's partnership. But now that we are just days away from the most magical day of the year, Carey is ready to slow down and spend some time with her loved ones. She shared a cute photo of herself with her longtime love, Bryan Tanaka, heading to a winter wonderland. "Aspen bound," she captioned a photo of her and Tanaka boarding a private jet along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer also shared a solo photo of herself.

