Mali Says Chad to Send 1,000 Additional Troops as France Backs Off

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's foreign affairs ministry said that Chad planned to deploy 1,000 additional soldiers to Mali to reinforce its troops battling insurgents there, as France scales back its military presence in Africa's Sahel region. Chadian soldiers make up nearly 1,400 of the United Nations' 13,000-troop peacekeeping force in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
