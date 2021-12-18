Turns out ‘anti-5G’ necklaces are dangerous and radioactive - and the irony is too much for people

It turns out that a bunch of necklaces and accessories claiming to “protect” people from 5G mobile networks are radioactive and people don’t have much sympathy.

The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning about ten products including sleeping masks, bracelets and necklaces, which they found gave off harmful ionising radiation and urged people not to use them.

“Don’t wear it any more, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions,” the ANVS said in a statement.

“The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this.”

5G has been the subject of many conspiracy theories. Some people have falsely claimed it is spreading coronavirus, a theory that broadcaster Eamonn Holmes got in trouble for discussing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Despite this, there is no evidence that 5G networks are harmful to health, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, the necklaces are not the only tat the “anti-5G” brigade have attempted to flog. A BBC News investigation discovered that a £339 USB key that claims to block “magneto-electric fog” supposedly caused by 5G networks, was nothing more than a £5 USB device with a sticker attached in 2020.

Reacting to the radioactive necklaces, people didn’t exactly feel sorry for conspiracy theorists and thought the irony was almost too perfect:

A fool and his money are easily parted.