Turns out ‘anti-5G’ necklaces are dangerous and radioactive - and the irony is too much for people

By Kate Plummer
 4 days ago
It turns out that a bunch of necklaces and accessories claiming to “protect” people from 5G mobile networks are radioactive and people don’t have much sympathy.

The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning about ten products including sleeping masks, bracelets and necklaces, which they found gave off harmful ionising radiation and urged people not to use them.

“Don’t wear it any more, put it away safely and wait for the return instructions,” the ANVS said in a statement.

“The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this.”

5G has been the subject of many conspiracy theories. Some people have falsely claimed it is spreading coronavirus, a theory that broadcaster Eamonn Holmes got in trouble for discussing.

Despite this, there is no evidence that 5G networks are harmful to health, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Meanwhile, the necklaces are not the only tat the “anti-5G” brigade have attempted to flog. A BBC News investigation discovered that a £339 USB key that claims to block “magneto-electric fog” supposedly caused by 5G networks, was nothing more than a £5 USB device with a sticker attached in 2020.

Reacting to the radioactive necklaces, people didn’t exactly feel sorry for conspiracy theorists and thought the irony was almost too perfect:

A fool and his money are easily parted.

Comments / 18

HaliHannigans Cupcakery
4d ago

...but it is ironic that the symptoms of Radiation Sickness and Covid are the exact same...curious. Also funny that both are tested with PCR tests and both are contagious! Also weird that the CDC has a whole web page on this fact....

Reply(10)
3
notabot
3d ago

my health has not gotten better since the towers went up in my neighborhood, over night with no warning btw... I still don't have a flying car either! and I'm getting salty about it really

Reply
2
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
The Independent

People from countries outside the US are sharing the things ‘Americans aren’t ready to hear’

People from countries other than the US are sharing the things that Americans “aren’t ready to hear” after the question was posed on Reddit.On Monday, a Reddit user by the name @jaycool74 posted the question to the AskReddit subreddit, where they wrote: “Redditors from foreign countries, what’s something us Americans aren’t ready to hear?”The inquiry has since been upvoted more than 9,000 times as people from countries all over the world have shared the things that those living in the US are oblivious to, or refuse to admit.According to one person, the factor of American life that should be addressed...
POLITICS
IFLScience

“Anti-5G” Pendant Banned In Netherlands Because Its Made With Dangerous Radioactive Material

A little knowledge is a dangerous thing and it is never more evident than when it comes to the very real consequence of buying into conspiracy theories. The latest example comes from The Netherlands. The Dutch authorities have banned several products containing dangerous radioactive material, including a pendant that is supposed to stop the “harm” from 5G technology.
HEALTH
thebulletin.org

“Anti-5G” jewelry and sleep masks are radioactive

People who wear jewelry and sleep masks to “protect” themselves from 5G wireless technology may inadvertently be harming their health. That’s the conclusion of the Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection, which has issued a warning about 10 consumer products that continuously emit ionizing radiation. Said differently, these items, which include the Magnetix Smiley Kids bracelet with negative ions, Energy Armor sleep mask, Quantum Pendant, and others, are radioactive.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Eamonn Holmes
Mac Observer

Dutch Authority Finds 10 Anti 5G Products That are Radioactive

In a fit of irony, the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection (ANVS) issued a warning, saying ten products that claim to protect against 5G are actually radioactive (via BBC). Anti-5G Products. Scientists have found no evidence to the claim that Wi-Fi or cellular connections cause cancer or...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

That Ridiculous Necklace Claiming To Offer 5G Protection Might Be Radioactive

There are more than a few people who think 5G transmitters are bad for your health. Some have gone so far as to claim the transmitters cause COVID-19. To protect themselves and others from the purported ill effects of 5G cellular networks, they’ve developed a number of products to purportedly shield you from the transmissions. Ironically, a Dutch authority on radiation has issued a warning that 10 of these products actually emit harmful radiation.
ELECTRONICS
TheDailyBeast

‘Anti-5G’ Necklaces Worn by Conspiracy Theorists Are Actually Radioactive, Nuclear Experts Warn

Nuclear experts are warning that jewelry marketed to protect wearers against 5G is actually radioactive. “Don’t wear it any more,” the Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radiation protection instructed, per the BBC. “Put it away safely and wait for the return instructions.” The “anti-5G” devices, like bracelets and necklaces, supply a demand created by conspiracy theories that claim 5G phone networks are dangerous to human health. The World Health Organization has promised that 5G, like its preceding 3 and 4G, is perfectly safe—no amulets needed. Of the items that the authorities identified as giving off “harmful ionising radiation” are an “Energy Armor” necklace and a children's bracelet called “Magnetix Wellness.”
BBC
The Independent

‘Anti-5G’ necklaces claiming to ‘protect’ people from mobile networks found to be radioactive

“Anti-5G” pendants and accessories claiming to “protect” people from 5G networks have been found to be radioactive.The Dutch authority for nuclear safety and radio protection (ANVS) has issued a warning saying that the products are emitting “ionising radiation”.The ANVS urged people to stop wearing the products and to store them away safely until instructions on how to return them are issued.There is no scientific evidence that 5G mobile networks are harmful to health.The World Health Organisation says 5G mobile networks are safe, and there are no fundamental differences between 5G and existing 3G and 4G signals.The ANVS identified nine so-called...
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

15 of the funniest ‘work meeting’ memes as people continue to mock No 10 excuses for garden ‘party’

News that the government hosted yet another alleged party while the rest of the country obeyed strict coronavirus restrictions has left people furious at Boris Johnson and his colleagues.The Guardian published photos they said were taken on 15 May 2020 showing around 19 people including Johnson drinking wine and cheese in the garden at a time when people were only allowed to meet one on one outside with strict social distancing and were encouraged to work from home.Downing Street insisted it was not a party it was in fact a work meeting and Johnson and deputy PM Dominic Raab...
U.K.
Indy100

Covid test meme goes viral as London Omicron cases surge

As cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant surge in London, a meme about the likelihood of having Covid if you’ve left your house at any point in the last couple of weeks has gone viral. Posted by Twitter user @_BillieBelieves, they highlighted the sheer numbers of Covid cases by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Great, Anti-Vaxxers Are Now Getting Into the NFT Game

Wearing a black leather jacket and wide eyes, one of North America’s biggest anti-vax influencers tried to get his followers to buy some JPEGs of dogs with a pitch straight from the worst cyberpunk novel you’ve ever read. “We have 7,777 high-utility and highly rewarding NFTs on the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

People ‘less likely’ to reply to email if they think the sender is black, study finds

A new study has found that people are “less likely” to reply to an email if they believe the sender is black.In the large-scale study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, researchers observed a quarter of a million Americans to reach their conclusion.Ray Block, who teaches political science and African American studies at Penn State and is one of the study’s researchers, said the findings help illustrate the day-to-day discriminations that people of colour often face.“More blatant types of racism like physical violence and verbal abuse are certainly a problem, but we...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
hngn.com

Scientists Discover Alarming COVID-19 Super Variant; Virus Could be More Jab-Resistant, Transmissible Than Any Version

Scientists have raised the alarm about a new "worst-ever" super-mutant COVID-19 variant that would reduce vaccination effectiveness by at least 40%. Experts previously detailed how the B.1.1.529 variation contains around 30 mutations, the most ever observed in a variant and twice as many as Delta, implying that it might be more jab-resistant and transmissible than any previous form.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Indy100

