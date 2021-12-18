ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to Get the Most Out of Your Roth IRA in 2022

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

We are nearing the beginning of a new year, making it the perfect time to learn how to better our future selves financially. One of the most underrated yet effective wealth-building tools is the Roth IRA, a unique retirement plan designed to help people save for retirement.

However, the rules of a Roth IRA make it critical that you start using it as soon as possible to get the most out of it. Here is how you can step up your financial game with a Roth IRA in 2022.

What is a Roth IRA?

The U.S. government created the Roth IRA in 1998. It's an individual retirement account where people can invest income that they've already paid income tax on (known as "take-home pay") to withdraw tax-free in retirement later in life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yk6Bf_0dQPaqYF00

Image source: Getty Images

All you need to create and contribute to a Roth IRA is taxable income under certain income limits ; "high earners" who make very high wages are not allowed to contribute to a Roth IRA, though there is currently a workaround for this .

The beauty of a Roth IRA is that it gives you the ability to invest money into it, grow that money, and then pay zero taxes on the gains. Every penny that comes out of a Roth IRA (when withdrawn according to the rules) is yours to keep.

To successfully withdraw from your Roth IRA without penalty, you must be 59 1/2 years of age or older and have had the account open for at least five years. If you withdraw your gains earlier, potential penalties can be applied. Additionally, this is for your profits only; you can withdraw your original contributions at any time, making a Roth IRA a very flexible financial tool.

So how do you maximize the benefits of a Roth IRA?

Start early, and max it out

Roth IRAs are very unforgiving to people who procrastinate. There are contribution limits , meaning most people can invest just $6,000 per year. If you are 50 or older, you are allowed an additional $1,000 ($7,000 limit) to help you make up lost time.

This means that each year that goes by without contributing is a year lost forever. You cannot wait until you're older and invest tens of thousands of dollars per year to make up for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T47G6_0dQPaqYF00

Image source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Years of skipping your Roth IRA contributions can add up to tens of thousands of dollars in lost gains because your money has less time to compound . If you're older, don't feel discouraged -- the best time to start is yesterday; the second-best time is today.

Different Roth IRA investing strategies

The flexibility of a Roth IRA gives you many options in how you want to manage your investments. If you want to take on less risk (and potential steep losses) because of the contribution limits, index funds are a great tool. There are funds like the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) built to mimic the S&P 500 . If you are a little more aggressive, you can also consider growth-focused funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) .

If you feel confident and can stomach the volatility of picking individual growth stocks to invest in, the potential reward can be huge. There aren't many better windfalls than picking a winning stock in your Roth IRA that multiplies tenfold or more in value and then having no tax bill for your massive profits.

If you want to create a passive stream of tax-free income, you could build a portfolio of dividend stocks in your Roth IRA. Dividends can be reinvested to turbocharge the compounding effect. Because there are no minimum withdrawals, you can leave the actual dividend stocks alone to keep growing and live off the dividend streams.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

