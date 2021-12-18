ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

This State Is Facing an Imminent Egg Shortage

By Owen Duff
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pq29y_0dQPaYrH00

It looks like 2021 isn't going to be "over easy" for Massachusetts. An animal rights bill taking effect January 1, 2022, threatens to decimate the state's supply of chicken eggs—unless the legislature can amend it in time.

The bill in question is The Prevention of Farm Animal Cruelty Act, a state law passed by ballot referendum in 2016. When it takes effect next month, the law will institute new ethical standards for Massachusetts' agricultural industry. One section of the law will prohibit the sale of eggs produced by chickens "confined in a cruel manner"—specifying a new minimum cage space of 1.5 square feet. With the current industry standard at just one square foot, the law could put many chicken farms out of business as they're unprepared to meet the new requirements.

According to The New England Brown Egg Council, a trade group representing chicken farmers, egg supply in Massachusetts could drop by as much as 90% if the new law is enacted. There has also been concern about increases in egg prices. As Restaurant Business reports, the cost could climb all the way to $5 per dozen.

With the supply and price issues posing a threat both to consumers and to Massachusetts' restaurant industry, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker weighed in Tuesday, warning state legislatures of the problem and imploring them to take action.

Massachusetts lawmakers are currently working to amend the 2016 law, with both the House and Senate having already drafted revised bills. A six-member committee was convened in October to reconcile the drafts, but has yet to produce a final version—which would need to be approved by both houses of Congress before being approved by the governor.

With the January 1 deadline right around the corner, Massachusetts lawmakers will need to hustle to amend the law before it takes effect. Time to get cracking.

For more, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Massachusetts to Set New Guidelines to Avoid Egg Shortage

BOSTON (AP) – A potential egg shortage in Massachusetts has pushed state lawmakers to implement a new set of standards for the egg industry, averting the projected scarcity in 2022. The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that lawmakers agreed to add new standards to a 2016 animal welfare law that required eggs and meat… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Ham & Egg Shortage Averted: Baker Signs Bill on Pig, Hen Farming Standards

The impending shortage of pork and eggs that industry experts have warned about for months may now be averted after Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday signed off on changes to voter-approved animal housing standards. An enthusiastic and pun-happy Baker told reporters he signed the Legislature's compromise bill amending the minimum...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Egg And Pork Shortage May Be Thwarted

(undated) – A projected Massachusetts egg and pork shortage next year may be thwarted. House and Senate lawmakers this week finished work on a conference report on a 2016 state ballot law set to take effect January first. The intent of the law was to increase the amount of square footage available to animals which create food. Farms which don’t comply with the law would have been prevented from selling any eggs or pork products which didn’t adhere to that standard. The committee report, which has been forwarded to Governor Baker, calls for a delay on the implementation of that law to allow farmers more time to prepare for the change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

Massachusetts Passes Bill To Prevent Egg, Poultry Shortage

Hey, folks, some(if you'll pardon the pun) egg-cellent news to pass along to you. Lawmakers in Massachusetts have passed a bill that prevents the Commonwealth from a major shortage of eggs, poultry, and pork. The Associated Press reports state lawmakers agreed to add new standards to a 2016 voter-approved animal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Statewide Egg Shortage May Be Avoided With Deal By Lawmakers

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts lawmakers may have averted a statewide egg shortage. According to the State House News Service, lawmakers have changed language on a voter-approved animal welfare law on how much space farmers must give animals. The law was supposed to take effect on January 1 but it could be delayed until August. Experts feared the original law would cut off 97% of the state’s egg supply. The House and Senate could approve the compromise as early as Monday.
BOSTON, MA
KCCI.com

Pipeline firm fights order to name Iowa landowners in path

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company that wants to build a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Iowa and several other states to North Dakota where it would be stored underground is fighting Iowa regulators’ order to reveal the names of business and governments in the path of the $4.5 billion project.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
whdh.com

Negotiators say accord will prevent egg shortage in Mass.

House and Senate negotiators announced Sunday night that they reached consensus on legislation making key changes to a 2016 voter-approved animal welfare law set to take effect in the new year, a step that should stave off looming shortages of eggs and pork products. Sen. Jason Lewis and Rep. Carolyn...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Egg-xactly what we feared: Massachusetts could see egg shortage in the new year

Unless the Massachusetts legislature acts in the next two weeks, a new state regulation will go into effect in January. Many farmers are warning it could lead to an egg shortage in Massachusetts. David Radlo, former president of the New England Brown Egg Council and Emma Platoff, Boston Globe politics and government reporter, joined Sue O’Connell on Greater Boston to discuss.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Egg Shortage

Consumers who live in Massachusetts recently had to come to terms with an impending egg shortage. According to WCVB, voters helped pass a new law that guaranteed hen enclosures measure at least 1.5 feet in space, and eggs from hens that live in smaller spaces can't be sold. This new law, which goes into effect on January 1, 2022, also applies to eggs imported from other states. Unless the language of the law changes, you can expect to see far fewer eggs on grocery store shelves in this state.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Chicken Eggs#Legislature#Animal Cruelty#Restaurant Business#House
thereminder.com

Action on bill could affect the state’s egg supply

WESTERN MASS. – It’s safe to say that eggs are a popular part of many diets. If the Legislature does not finish work on a bill, though, amending a law concerning how farm animals are treated come the first of the year there may be an egg shortage in Massachusetts.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Sentinel-Echo

Beshear declares state of emergency over nursing shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order on Thursday, declaring a state of emergency due to the nursing shortage in Kentucky, while in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. “Even before the pandemic hit, nursing shortages were a problem,” Beshear said. “Now, the commonwealth...
FRANKFORT, KY
CBS Minnesota

Computer Issue Affecting Minnesota State Workers Resolved

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say a computer issue that affected employees from several state agencies from accessing their work computers has been fixed. Minnesota IT Services said Wednesday afternoon that the issue has been resolved and service has been restored. Earlier in the day, the agency said it was working with vendors to fix the computer problem. State departments and agencies affected by the issue included the Department of Human Services, MNsure, the Department of Corrections, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Administration, the Board of Water and Soil Resources, the Bureau of Mediation Services, and a number of smaller boards and committees. According to officials, the issue, which appeared midday Tuesday, prevented some state employees from logging into their work accounts. For some workers, this meant they were locked out from doing their work.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Dept. Of Agriculture Phasing In Ban Of Invasive Callery Pear

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A popular, non-native fruit tree will be banned from Pennsylvania beginning in 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced they have added the Callery pear or the Bradford Pear, has been added to a list of noxious weeds that cannot be legally sold or cultivated in the state. “Callery pear is another non-native plant that was brought to this country for its beauty and rapid growth, without regard for its long-term potential to harm our environment and food supply,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Banning the sale of an invasive plant is an important...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MarketRealist

What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
POLITICS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy