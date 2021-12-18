Downtown Frederick convenience store aims to have a little bit of something for everyone

Buy Now TONIQ, located at 89 South Market Street, is owned by family members Chandra Soma, Shreyas, Saatvik and Anitha Soma. Staff photo by Bill Green

A new convenience store in downtown Frederick is preparing for its grand opening, and the store’s owners are hoping to tap into what they see as a great need in the downtown.

Toniq, one of the newest additions to the downtown business scene at 89 S. Market St., is the brainchild of Montgomery County couple Chandra and Anitha Soma. Retail and business-ownership is a new adventure for them, they said, after Chandra was looking for a change of pace after spending years working in IT.

“I got tired of making money for others,” he said. “My passion has always been customer-facing, on the retail side.”

Chandra said he quit his previous job in August 2019 to clear his head and to think of the next steps while the family planned on what to do next. He and his family considered initially taking over a franchise company or a dedicated liquor store, but Chandra said his interest was in a more all-encompassing shop like a convenience store.

“When I found this place through contacts, this was a small hole-in-the-wall shop with great potential, and I saw it and I agreed to it,” Chandra said.

The main storefront of Toniq on Market Street was originally occupied by H&R Food Market, but the Somas also gained use of the adjoining storefront at 3 W. All Saints St., which Chandra said had been previously left vacant and had fallen into disrepair.

When the Somas purchased the business in the summer of 2020, walls separated the two storefronts. What came next was a nearly 18-month-long renovation, knocking down the walls between the two storefronts to roughly double the floorspace. Additionally, an ADA-compliant wheelchair ramp was added to the main entrance of the building.

Perhaps the most notable element of Toniq’s remodeling process was that it never closed — Chandra said. With the two storefronts, he was able to shift business from one side to the other based on the needs of the renovation.

“The community was so cooperative with me,” he said.

The Somas say they put a substantial amount of their own money into the building. The Downtown Frederick Partnership’s website also says the Somas took advantage of their Mission: Interior and Facade Grant programs, along with the city’s GROW Grant.

Now that the renovation is mostly complete, Chandra said he’s in the process of making sure Toniq has a little bit of something for everyone. Currently, the store has standard convenience store goods like beer and wine, snack foods and some toiletries, but this won’t be all. Some meat slicers are in the process of being set up for a small deli section, and Chandra said he hopes to have pre-made, grab-and-go foods and an organic food section.

From Anitha’s perspective, she said it’s been a good feeling to watch her husband’s dream come together, especially considering how much remodeling was needed.

“The first time we came and saw the store, it was like, ‘Are we really going to do this?’” she said. “I wasn’t fully convinced with it, but Chandra saw the potential in how things might work.

“It was definitely a lot of hard work and a lot of stress at every level, but as things came together, you start to gain that confidence,” she added.

The couple has been together for 23 years, they said, and they have two sons, Shreyas, 19, and Saatvik, 16. Anitha, who still works in IT, said she is glad her husband was able to make a career change to improve his overall happiness.

“He always had good (business) ideas, but there was not a point where we were able to take that risk to move forward with the business, and IT was one way to be financially stable,” she said. “And then when COVID hit, with him traveling, he realized there’s something better that he can do than do something he’s not enjoying.”