Net profits of China's centrally-owned state firms at $275 billion in Jan-Nov - state media

The social media accounts of an influencer known as China's 'livestreaming queen' disappeared on Tuesday, after she was ordered to pay a record $200 million fine for tax evasion. Huang Wei, known by her username Viya, is one of China's most prominent livestreamers in an e-commerce sector that has accelerated its rapid growth despite the coronavirus pandemic that took hold last year. Boasting over 110 million followers on social media Viya reportedly sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in just one evening during China's recent Singles' Day shopping festival. But her star has fallen fast since authorities on Monday announced the 1.3 billion-yuan penalty -- the biggest of its kind in Beijing's sweeping crackdown on celebrities.

