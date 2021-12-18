Hey Ray! The Chances Of A White Christmas In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twas a little before Christmas and all around town, people were wondering if this year’s Christmas will be white or if this year will be brown.

If I remember correctly, the chances aren’t that magnificent.

Getting one inch of snow or more on Christmas Day historically is 17 percent!

Does that mean the rest of Christmases are brown?

Not really, 38% of Christmases come with snow already on the ground.

Now, Getting the most snow on record for Christmas could scare up some Grinches.

Wasn’t last year the most we have had?

Yep….5.1 inches!

Christmas’ coldest temperature was back in 1983.

It certainly was. That year it dropped to minus 12 degrees!

The warmest Christmas was in 1895 and probably felt like Heaven.

Santa may have even worn shorts because that Christmas hit 67.

The wettest, not whitest Christmas was in 1944.

Over an inch of precipitation came down (1.07”) that year.

It sounds like it poured.

Now you know Pittsburgh’s weather of Christmas and the chances of it being white.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night … or whatever time you’re watching this.