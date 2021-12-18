ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray! The Chances Of A White Christmas In Pittsburgh

By Ray Petelin
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQk2E_0dQPYXyI00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twas a little before Christmas and all around town, people were wondering if this year’s Christmas will be white or if this year will be brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOFiK_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin)

If I remember correctly, the chances aren’t that magnificent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXgCA_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Courtesy Ray Petelin)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwEhI_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Getting one inch of snow or more on Christmas Day historically is 17 percent!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzMNo_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Does that mean the rest of Christmases are brown?

Not really, 38% of Christmases come with snow already on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaXJw_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Now, Getting the most snow on record for Christmas could scare up some Grinches.

Wasn’t last year the most we have had?

Yep….5.1 inches!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3p9i_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Christmas’ coldest temperature was back in 1983.

It certainly was. That year it dropped to minus 12 degrees!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0UuT_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The warmest Christmas was in 1895 and probably felt like Heaven.

Santa may have even worn shorts because that Christmas hit 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=016r2C_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The wettest, not whitest Christmas was in 1944.

Over an inch of precipitation came down (1.07”) that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09L5Fy_0dQPYXyI00

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It sounds like it poured.

Now you know Pittsburgh’s weather of Christmas and the chances of it being white.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night … or whatever time you’re watching this.

Comments / 15

Related
KING 5

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Chance of a rain/snow mix in Seattle next weekend

SEATTLE — As Christmas quickly approaches, some might be wondering if western Washington will turn into a winter wonderland this holiday season. While the holiday is about a week away, the answer isn’t a for sure "no." Climatologically, there is about a 10% chance on average of an inch of snow on the ground at Sea-Tac Airport on Christmas each year, with a greater chance of snow at higher elevations away from Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Your First Alert To Any Chance For A White Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Are you dreaming of a White Christmas in Colorado this year? Long range computer models show the potential for a storm system to cross the Rocky Mountains sometime between Dec. 24-26. The map below is from the GFS model ran at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 13. The data is showing what the weather map could look like by 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The areas of blue show potential pockets of snow in the mountains as Santa starts to make his rounds. (credit: College of DuPage) When looped the model did show some snow showers trying to push across...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Pittsburgh#Weather#Kdka Weather Center#Grinches
BGR.com

Christmas Eve and NYE aren’t federal holidays, but will feel like it in 2021

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more 2021 has been another exhausting year as the COVID pandemic continues to disrupt life around the world. Just when it looked like we could have a relatively normal holiday season, the Omicron variant appeared. Now we’re all making difficult decisions about where to go and what to do over Christmas and New Year’s. To complicate matters further, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday this year. Therefore, most businesses and federal offices will observe the holidays on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, respectively. But...
CHRISTMAS
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Best New Restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2021

2021 was a year of transition and contradiction. The Pittsburgh hospitality industry’s coronavirus-induced tumult ebbed and flowed as takeout menus and outdoor dining eased into cautious and then celebratory vaccination engagement, which all too quickly gave way to renewed wariness and pandemic fatigue in the wake of the delta variant. A long-overdue reckoning focusing on the humanity of people who choose a career working in restaurants and bars (or are just passing through) was met with compassion and enthusiasm from most diners yet also found blowback by a small but vocal group of restaurant-goers engaging in sometimes horrific behavior toward front-of-house staff.
CBS Pittsburgh

Applications Open For Pittsburgh’s Snow Angels Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Applications are open for the city’s Snow Angels Program. The program pairs older adults and residents with disabilities with nearby volunteers to help them shovel and salt their sidewalks and properties throughout the winter. To request help from a snow angel, city residents must be at least 60 years old or have a physical disability and lack other resources to help. Volunteers and neighbors in need can register online or call the city’s 311 response center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine, Cool Temperatures For First Day Of Winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first day of Winter! The Winter Solstice will take place at 10:58 AM. We are waking up with lows in the mid 20s and some feeling in the teens. Seasonable highs are also expected again today in the low 40s with high pressure dominating leaving us with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning as a weak cold front will cross the region, a few flakes are possible but little to no accumulation is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh 2nd Best City For Pizza In US, Study Says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new ranking crowns Pittsburgh as the second best city in the country for pizza lovers. Rent.com sized up metrics like the number of pizza places per resident and how many there are per square mile, plus how many pizza restaurants there are in general. Pittsburgh has 71 pizza places for every 100,000 people and nearly four per square mile of the city. “‘Pittsburgh Style’ pizza is a vessel for cheese. They pile Mounds of fresh mozzarella high to satisfy a steel worker’s appetite. And to support all that cheese, Pittsburgh pizza tends to offer a much thicker crust than usual,” Rent.com said, mentioning Fiori’s, Mineo’s and Beto’s. The Steel City also beat out Philly for the spot. Philadelphia comes in at number four. New York City and Chicago don’t even make the top ten, but Rochester is apparently the best pizza city in the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Brenham Banner-Press

Tracking the small (and shrinking) chances for a white Christmas

The romanticized imagery of a white Christmas may be a reality for some and a mere fantasy for many across the United States as the holiday nears. Some locations have been blanketed by recent snowfall from a parade of storms that has traversed the nation so far this December, but many may be wondering if they too will be paid a visit from Old Man Winter, especially come Christmas morning.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

260-pound black bear trapped near Downtown Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvania Game Commission trapped a 260-pound black bear Wednesday morning next to a Lower Hill District dumpster near Downtown Pittsburgh. A sighting of the bear was first reported on Dec. 6 in the 5700 block of Penn Avenue, but it disappeared, said Douglas Bergman, a game commission warden covering Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Days Of Snow Starts Soon In The Mountains, Denver Gets Next To Nothing

DENVER (CBS4) – A sizable change in the weather pattern across the country will put in the Colorado mountains is a very favorable location for big snow through Christmas weekend. Unfortunately almost none of the moisture will reach Denver and the Front Range. After such a dry start to the snow season in the high country, it’s exciting news for skiers and snowboarders and for the mountain economy that relives heavily on the ski industry. The snow will initially start in the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado Thursday morning and will gradually move north through the rest of the mountains during...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Christmas Miracle: Dog That Fled Vet Clinic In Monroeville Found Safe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local family’s prayers for a Christmas miracle have been answered. (Photo Courtesy of owners) Scooby, the Shepard/pit mix who was last seen by her family last week, was found safe on Wednesday after being tracked down by the police. The family told KDKA that the dog is on its way to the veterinarian but is healthy. Nicholas Chontas of Braddock Hills told KDKA on Monday that he dropped his beloved pup off at Banfield Veterinarian Hospital on William Penn Highway for a routine test on Friday. He said shortly after, the hospital staff lost her. “I’m hurt,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy