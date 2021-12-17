Microgreens: A tray of summer in the depths of winter

Summer At The Shores features a lovely master bedroom with king size bed and a guest bedroom with a queen size bed and the second guest bedroom has a queen bed with a pull out sleeper sofa. There is also a sleeper sofa in the living room. Enjoy other features like a living area with a flat screen TV, fully equipped kitchen, dining area, tile and hardwood floors. For your convenience, the home has a laundry area, complimentary high speed WiFi, beach equipment and more! You’ll enjoy spending as much time indoors as outdoors with a front fully enclosed patio featuring a Jacuzzi patio seating and back patio surrounded beautiful landscaping. Best of all, beach, parks, shops and restaurants are a short walk from Summer At The Shores.
