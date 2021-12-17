Microgreens: A tray of summer in the depths of winter

Rather aptly named the 4RESTPLANT (pronounced Forest Plant), this quirky little planter comes made from porous clay, in the shape of a tree trunk – a design detail that makes immediate sense when you realize how the planter functions. Unlike traditional planters that act simply as vessels for soil and the plant, the 4RESTPLANT works quite like how nature does. Plants find their own surfaces to grow on, often clinging to a host plant like the root or stump of a tree for structure and support, while relying on the soil that’s already been aerated/loosened by the tree’s massive roots. The 4RESTPLANT works in a similar fashion – the tree-shaped planter comes with a hollow design that holds water on the inside (with a nano-silver coating to prevent the water from blooming) and features four ‘seed pads’ that are arranged on the outside, around the base of the planter. The planter’s porous design ends up wicking water outside to the seed pads, allowing them to grow by holding onto the trunk’s rough surface for structure. This basically recreates what happens in nature on a smaller scale, creating a planter that literally brings a slice of the beautiful outdoors into your home!

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO