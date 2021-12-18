ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Green: Remembering the perfect Christmas

yourstephenvilletx.com
 4 days ago

(Editor's note: This column was originally written in 2009 and has previously appeared in our pages. This year, its message rings as true as ever.) On my hearth, there is a mismatched nativity scene. It includes four wise men of various sizes, two shepherds, two Marys, one baby Jesus, a Renaissance...

www.yourstephenvilletx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

On the Green: Trolleying around enjoying Christmas

Ho! Ho! Ho! Can you believe how much fun we are having in Muskogee this year during the holidays?. Trolley tours, a Depot District lighted 32-foot tree, train rides, holiday movies, music and stage performances, live theater, pajama parties, and Santa and thousands of lights to brighten the season. Get...
MUSKOGEE, OK
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
brctv13.com

A Lehighton Christmas to Remember at Jenny's Sweets and More

It's a Lehighton Christmas to remember. There may not be visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads, but kids at Jenny's Sweets and More will definitely be seeing lollypops, chocolate, and gumdrops at the shop this weekend as Santa pays a visit to town. "This will be the very...
LEHIGHTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Christmas Story

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Hi Bradley (age 9), your mom told me you were recently asking about the real meaning of Christmas. Allow me to tell you a story: It all started at midnight. There was a blizzard. The wind howled so hard that it whistled. The motor inn’s neon sign […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cards#Africa#Waiting For Santa#Hong Kong#Renaissance
The Independent

Santa Claus hands out gifts in Rio’s City of God slum

Santa Claus visited Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children.Dressed in a warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard attached to his chin, Santa Claus was met with crowds of excited children.He handed out food and toys to the children whose community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging inflation, unemployment and years of gang violence.“They really need these things” said Santa Claus, who remained anonymous. The children swarmed him, wrapping him in hugs.Santa Claus visited the City of God, which is...
WORLD
goodhousekeeping.com

Windsor Castle Just Unveiled Its 2021 Christmas Decorations

The holiday season is officially underway—and one of England's most opulent homes, Windsor Castle, has unveiled its Christmas decorations for 2021. Last week, Royal Collection Trust transformed the residence, bringing in festive lights and garlands—and of course, no shortage of Christmas trees. Through January 3rd, anyone who visits Windsor Castle...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
Outsider.com

Comet Leonard: How to See 2021’s Brightest Comet This Weekend

The skies will be alive with lights this month. We’re not just talking about the growing number of UFO sightings around the world, either. There will also be several explainable aerial phenomena in the coming days. For instance, several asteroids of varying sizes will zip by Earth this month. Unfortunately, some of those will be hard to see. Luckily for stargazers, December will see the arrival of Comet Leonard, the brightest and most-visible comet of the year.
ASTRONOMY
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy