LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members are raising money for Officer Zachary Cottongim's family. Tim Tam Tavern will be open Monday, a day its normally closed, for "Pizza with a Purpose." Both the new owners and previous owners are teaming up to support the family of the fallen officer, who was laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery after a funeral service on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 HOUR AGO