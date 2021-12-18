Colder, breezy Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to milder temperatures across the state this morning under mainly clear skies. Southwest New Mexico is seeing some high clouds. These will spread eastward throughout the day as we enjoy highs 10-15° above average. It’ll be sunnier than Tuesday as mid-level clouds moved east into Texas. But the closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more violent our weather will become. This means wind speeds will continue climbing through Friday with gusts toppling 60-65 mph across the central and south-central mountains then. Before then, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Socorro.

