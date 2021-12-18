ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colder, breezy Saturday

By Clint Boone
 4 days ago

It will be feeling more like December today with temps in the 40s and...

KRQE News 13

Mild, breezy Wednesday ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to milder temperatures across the state this morning under mainly clear skies. Southwest New Mexico is seeing some high clouds. These will spread eastward throughout the day as we enjoy highs 10-15° above average. It’ll be sunnier than Tuesday as mid-level clouds moved east into Texas. But the closer we get to Christmas Eve, the more violent our weather will become. This means wind speeds will continue climbing through Friday with gusts toppling 60-65 mph across the central and south-central mountains then. Before then, Wednesday will feature mainly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s for Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Socorro.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Snow showers, colder temperatures

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11 PM this evening through 11 AM tomorrow for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to 3 inches in the valleys and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Chilly start, mild finish Thursday

Another chilly-cold one tonight with overnight lows heading for the upper 30s to lower 40s. You could make the argument for some patchy fog in spots, but the signals are not all that strong at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
kjrh.com

Warm Weather Continues

TULSA, OKLA- — A quiet evening with very mild temperatures overnight in the 40s. Partly cloudy on Thursday and with highs in the mid-60s. Then mid-70s on Friday with windy conditions ahead of our next front. Behind that front, highs in the upper 60s on Christmas Day. To round...
TULSA, OK

