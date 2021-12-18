ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

António Guterres, UN Secretary-General to Receive Lamp of Peace Award (Basilica of Saint Francis, Assisi, Italy)

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will receive the Lamp of Peace award. This award, given...

media.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
UN News Centre

António Guterres (Secretary-General) at the Commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide

Video message by Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, at the Commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

In a world of choices, ‘let us choose peace’, urges UN chief

Secretary-General António Guterres received the Lamp of Peace award on Saturday, a major honour from the Catholic Church, which he said recognizes the work of UN personnel “striving for peace around the world”. Reminding that after the horrors of World War in the 20th Century, “the UN...
UNITED NATIONS
UN News Centre

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL REMARKS TO MEDIA ON VISIT TO LEBANON

I thank President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the Government of Lebanon and the Lebanese people for their warm welcome. I am grateful, not only for the possibility to engage with the political and military authorities in important discussions about the future of Lebanon, but also with the religious leaders, several groups of representatives of civil society, women activists and youth.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Angela Merkel
UN News Centre

UN chief calls for unity among Lebanese leaders, affirms solidarity with citizens

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to work together to solve multiple crises plaguing the nation. Fractured along sectarian lines, successive governments have been unable to put the country on a sustainable path forward. Kicking off a four-day visit, he met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, saying...
UNITED NATIONS
ilo.org

UN Secretary-General visits ILO employment creation project in northern Lebanon

BEIRUT (ILO News) – ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat and other UN officials welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Lebanese city of Tripoli, where he visited a joint ILO-UNDP project to rehabilitate the city’s famous seafront while creating much-needed decent jobs. Jaradat welcomed Guterres...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Jaishankar receives French Secretary General Francois Delattre, discusses Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday received Secretary General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre and discussed the Indo-Pacific. "Glad to receive French Secretary General Francois Delattre. Good discussions on our bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and global developments," tweeted S...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Secretary General#Un#German
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican Appointed Chief of Staff to UN Secretary General

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A Jamaican has been appointed to one of the top posts within the United Nations. He is Ambassador Courtenay Rattray, is now the Chief of Staff to UN Secretary General António Guterres. On Friday, Guterres announced that Rattray will succeed Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti of...
WORLD
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
North Denver News

UN Secretary-General’s Spokesperson Positive for COVID-19

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres worked from his New York City home Wednesday after an announcement that his chief spokesperson and several other individuals the top diplomat had been in contact with tested positive for COVID-19. It was the second time in less than a week that the United Nations said Guterres had potentially been exposed to the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UN News Centre

‘UN stands with the people of Lebanon’, declares Guterres

Elections next year will be key to a better future for Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday ahead of an official visit to the country later this weekend. In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the hardships...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
UN News Centre

The UN belongs to young people, deputy chief tells young Costa Rican activists

The United Nations “belongs” to the younger generation, and countries must ensure they participate in decisions on environmental protection and climate action, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said during her visit to Costa Rica this week. Ms. Mohammed spoke with young environmental and climate activists there as part of...
ADVOCACY
newyorkcitynews.net

UN chief Guterres saddened by death of Gen Rawat, expresses heartfelt condolences

New York [US], December 9 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened by the death of General Bipin Rawat and expressed his heartfelt condolences on Wednesday to the families of the deceased in the helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills. Guterres expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of...
WORLD
UN News Centre

South Sudan: Senior UN official condemns killing of humanitarian worker

The UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has strongly condemned the killing of a UN-contracted aid worker on Sunday, that also left another injured, after the convoy they were travelling in came under attack. In a press release issued on Monday, Matthew Hollingworth, said the World Food Programme (WFP)...
AFRICA
UN News Centre

UN envoy outlines ‘possibilities for progress’ in Syria next year

Now is the time to explore whether a political process in Syria can meaningfully move forward in 2022, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Monday. “No one should expect miracles or quick solutions – the path forward will be necessarily incremental. But I hope that this coming year we can work on concrete steps towards the implementation of Security Council resolution 2254,” he said.
WORLD
UN News Centre

World Arabic Language Day

The Arabic language is a pillar of the cultural diversity of humanity. It is one of the most widely spoken languages in the world, used daily by more than 400 million people. World Arabic Language Day is celebrated every year on 18 December since 2012. The date coincides with the day in 1973 that the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted Arabic as the sixth official language of the Organization.
SOCIETY
UN News Centre

Cameroon: Intercommunal clashes continue to displace thousands

Intercommunal clashes that erupted in Cameroon’s Far North region over the past two weeks have driven at least 100,000 people from their homes, although the actual number may be much higher, UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said on Friday. In the last few days, more than 85,000 people have...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy