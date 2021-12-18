ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: England collapse again as Australia take total control of second Test

BBC
 4 days ago

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day three of five) England 236 Malan 80, Root 62; Starc 4-37, Lyon 3-58 England's Ashes hopes are in a sorry mess after another dismal batting collapse on day three of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide. Responding to their hosts' 473-9 declared, England...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Dawid Malan: Mindset behind white-ball success can reignite England in Ashes

Dawid Malan believes England can reignite their Ashes campaign by tapping into the mindset that has driven their success in white-ball cricket.England have been outclassed by Australia in each of the first two Tests, meaning their Boxing Day assignment in front of 70,000 at Melbourne’s MCG is a make-or-break match.The portents are not good, with 11 defeats and one draw in their last 12 Tests on Australia soil – a sorry sequence spanning eight years and three tours.Yet there is no fear factor where limited-overs cricket is concerned. When the sides met in the T20 World Cup just a few...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gary Lineker hits out at FIA over Lewis Hamilton decision in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth Formula One world title because of an unfair final lap of the season, Gary Lineker has claimed. Hamilton was beaten to the title by Max Verstappen in a dramatic but controversial final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mercedes launched an initial protest of the race result but subsequently decided to withdraw their appeal of Verstappen’s championship win. The Red Bull driver had benefited from a late safety car and a fresh set of soft tyres to overtake Hamilton at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes team boss Toto...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu reflects on ‘insane’ year after claiming Sports Personality award

Emma Raducanu hailed the “insane” support she has received in 2021 after capping an incredible 12 months by being voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year.The 19-year-old completed a fairytale in New York in September as she secured the US Open title, becoming the first qualifier ever to win a grand slam tennis tournament.She also became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977 to win a grand slam, and claimed the prize without dropping a set.Her achievements have made her one of British sport’s biggest stars, and she claimed the prestigious BBC prize ahead of Olympic...
TENNIS
The Independent

Harlequins’ title success rekindled Danny Care’s love for the game of rugby

Danny Care returns to Twickenham with his love for the game rekindled by a title-winning season and the determination to help Harlequins’ young guns fulfil their potential.A year ago Care’s interest in rugby was waning as Quins toiled in front of empty stands, the absence of fans deflating a high-energy player whose England career had ended two years earlier.But the departure of Paul Gustard dramatically transformed fortunes on the pitch to the extent that a team positioned seventh in the Gallagher Premiership stormed to their first domestic crown since 2012.As the end of lockdown brought supporters back to grounds, albeit...
RUGBY
The Independent

Piers Morgan criticises Sports Personality of the Year for ‘celebrating sporting losers’

Piers Morgan has hit out at Sports Personality of the Year for naming the England men’s football squad Team of the Year.Gareth Southgate’s team were given the prize for reaching the final in the Euro 2020 tournament this summer, which was the first time the England team had made it to a major international tournament final since the 1966 World Cup.However, tweeting on Sunday (19 December) night, Morgan criticised the decision to reward England after losing out to Italy in the final.“The #SPOTY Team of the Year award going to a team that didn’t win anything perfectly epitomises the absurd...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cricket#Football#Root#Test#Tms#Australians
The Independent

Chris Silverwood insists he’s still right man to lead England

England head coach Chris Silverwood remains convinced he is the right man for the job but accepts that a faltering Ashes campaign brings question marks over his position.Silverwood took control of the side in late 2019 and has spent much of the last two years planning to reclaim the urn, publicly prioritising the current series on numerous occasions and working hard on plans to reverse England’s poor recent record Down Under.But things could hardly have got off to a worse start, with Australia winning the first two Tests by handsome margins – nine wickets in Brisbane and 275 runs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Joe Root tells England to ‘learn fast’ if they are to mount Ashes comeback

Joe Root demanded his England side start learning from their mistakes if they want salvage their Ashes campaign from 2-0 down.Root watched his team make a game attempt at snatching a draw in the day/night second Test in Adelaide with Jos Buttler’s determination taking a largely one-sided contest into a final session before standing on his own stumps to usher in a 275-run defeat.But that backs-to-the-wall effort was scant mitigation for some familiar shortcomings that have seen England outclassed in each of the first two games.Whispers of another whitewash to follow 2006/07 and 2013/14 are already growing in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jofra Archer ruled out of West Indies tour after fresh injury setback

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has suffered a fresh injury setback, undergoing a second elbow operation that will keep him out of action until next summer.Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months and his absence will stretch to over a year after it was decided the recurring stress fracture in his right elbow needed another operation.He went under the knife on Saturday and, while the prognosis is not yet clear, he has already been ruled out of the three-Test tour of his native West Indies in March.That series had been the 26-year-old’s stated comeback target...
SPORTS
The Independent

David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd leaves Sky Sports after 22 years in the commentary box

Former England player and coach David Lloyd has announced his decision to stand down as a cricket commentator with Sky Sports after more than two decades in the role.Affectionately known as ‘Bumble’, Lloyd brought a learned eye to proceedings during a stint filled with highs and lows covering England, while his wit and self-deprecatory sense of humour endeared him to audiences across the country.He was the last of the ‘old guard’ on the microphone at Sky, which axed ex-England captains David Gower and Lord Botham in 2019 while former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding retired from broadcasting earlier this...
SPORTS
BBC
AFP

Australian Open chief 'confident' Covid-hit Nadal will play

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said Wednesday he was confident that Rafael Nadal will play in Melbourne despite testing positive for Covid-19, as fresh doubts emerged over Novak Djokovic. "If you're going to test positive and you want to play the Australian Open, your timing would be now," he said. ns/al/pst
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is Emma Raducanu? The 18-year-old US Open champion

Emma Raducanu’s stunning run on her first appearance at the US Open finished in glorious fashion as she became Britain’s first female singles Grand Slam champion for 44 years, beating Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the final.’The teenager had already made waves with a dominant victory over Shelby Rogers, becoming the youngest British player to reach the last eight in New York in the Open era in the process, where she also beat Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.Raducanu was an unknown wildcard at the All England Club, ranked world number 338, and had only just completed...
TENNIS
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
SPORTS
AFP

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie said Tuesday he wants to play fly-half at Japanese side Suntory Sungoliath Tokyo, and is "confident" of making the All Blacks' 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. The 26-year-old McKenzie, who has played at both fly-half and full-back in recent years, has arrived in Japan to replace fellow All Black Beauden Barrett, who had a six-month sabbatical with Sungoliath last season. Barrett is now sharing the All Blacks' number 10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga after successfully re-establishing himself at fly-half with Suntory last year. Now McKenzie wants to stake his claim for the shirt as he prepares for the start of the Japanese season early next month, although he says he is equally happy to turn out at full-back.
RUGBY
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
The Independent

Antonio Conte ready to ‘give everything’ against old club Chelsea in semi-finals

Antonio Conte promised to “give everything” to help Tottenham beat old club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-finals but admitted he would prefer the last four clash to be decided with one fixture.Goals from Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura helped Spurs earn a hard-fought 2-1 victory over West Ham in the quarter-finals.Victory sent Tottenham through to a third semi-final in four years in this competition where they will take on Chelsea, a side who Conte guided to Premier League and FA Cup success during his two seasons in the Stamford Bridge dugout.Given the north London club have just recovered from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

