Give your digestive system a helping hand this Christmas and avoid the festive discomfort with Peta Bee's expert guide. As the party season rattles on, so overindulgence begins to take its toll. Eating and drinking in excess puts tremendous strain on the digestive system resulting in the familiar, but unpleasant festive side effects of bloating, indigestion and constipation. Is it par for the course or can we rev up our digestive systems by priming them for the partying that lies ahead? Here we ask experts for the top 5 golden rules when it comes to festive digestion. Take note. Your gut will thank you for it.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 14 DAYS AGO